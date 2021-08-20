6 State Legislatures Have Limited Governors’ Emergency Powers

ABC6

All around the United States, six state legislatures have limited their governors’ emergency powers after lockdowns. In other states, lawmakers are also drafting legislation that will limit their governors’ powers as well. A governors’ emergency powers are “To direct and compel the evacuation of all or part of the population from any stricken or threatened area within the State, to prescribe routes, modes of transportation, and destinations in connection with evacuation; and to control ingress and egress of an emergency area..” and so on. Republican legislators in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Kentucky have impeded Democratic governors’ abilities to start stay at home orders. Ohio, Idaho, and New York have also taken some of their governors’ powers.

These laws are meant to permanently restrict the powers that governors were given when COVID-19 was spreading rapidly. Governors began to close down entire states with their emergency powers, which were originally for weather emergencies. Terry Madonna, senior fellow for political affairs at Millersville University said from the beginning of the pandemic, there was a “philosophical difference” with Democrats and Republicans because Democrats wanted to keep their states closed to protect public health and Republicans wanted to reopen their states to protect the economy.

In June, it was reported that 46 states have introduced proposals to take away governors’ emergency powers. New York is one of the states to take action against their governors. In March, the mostly Democratic controlled state legislatures took Governor Cuomo’s emergency powers. He has resigned due to sexula harassment allegations. According to the law, a New York Governor can extend orders that already exist, but the extension would need to be approved by lawmakers before any new pandemic-related lockdowns. Lawmakers sought to strip Cuomo of his powers when he was accused of underreporting COVID deaths in nursing homes in 2020.

It is suggested he did this because lower COVID numbers gives legislatures the opportunity to to change executive actions. New Jersey’s legislature also passed a law to practically erase dozens of Governor Phil Murphy’s orders. In Michigan, Republican lawmakers voted to repeal the Emergency Powers Act. This is, “federal law passed to end all previous national emergencies and to formalize the emergency powers of the President. The Act empowers the President to activate special powers during a crisis but imposes certain procedural formalities when invoking such powers”. The Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer used the law to issue restrictions during the pandemic. She was able to make these decisions and implement them without consulting state congress.

Whitmer lost her emergency powers and repealing the law that the governor used to make decisions without consulting state congress, prevents the courts from reinstating the law. State representative Doug Wozniak and others believe governor Whitmer failed her state by not reopening it. Republicans in the state of Pennsylvania actually proposed two new amendments to limit the powers of their Democratic governor Tom Wolf. The amendments were approved by voters and now a governor’s emergency declaration will just need a majority vote and not a two thirds vote.

The governor now has to renew new declarations through the legislature every 21 days. Wolf’s decisions during the pandemic were also criticized since he was also accused of letting the elderly with COVID into retirement homes. In Idaho, the Republican legislature is limiting the powers of a Republican governor. The legislature has decided to force the governor to get approval from lawmakers before having emergency orders that last longer than two months. In 2022, voters will vote on an amendment that says the legislature can call itself into session, which used to be powers reserved only for the governor.

In Ohio, the general assembly created a law allowing lawmakers to end Mike DeWine’s orders if they last longer than 30 days. He now has to renew his orders through the legislature. In Kentucky, the mostly Republican body passed bills that the governor’s orders and regulations are meant to expire after 30 days unless ratified by the legislature. The law also states that businesses can ignore governor Andy Beshear’s orders and stay open as long as they follow guidelines given by the Center For Disease Control. Beshear has sued, worried vetoing all of his decisions would lead to another health crisis.

