Delta Variant Spreads Across Ohio, Hospitalizations Through the Roof

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took to the podium on Tuesday to address growing concerns about the spread of the delta variant and to encourage eligible students to get vaccinated. DeWine is also worried about what the increase in COVID cases means for kids’ return to in-person classrooms. The governor is pushing for schools to require masks and is looking for new ways every day to urge Ohioans to get vaccinated.

"Today in Ohio, we are facing a perfect storm. Just as our kids go back to school, the delta variant is sweeping across the state, taking aim at those who are unvaccinated.”

-Gov. Mike DeWine

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been over 1 million cases of hospitalizations with a large chunk of them consisting of unvaccinated young children. This was the highest number of hospitalizations since January, when only 221 were reported. In July, Ohio had 17 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. Now, the numbers have increased to 236 cases per 100,000 people.

Only people aged 12 and up have been approved to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Researchers are still continuing to determine what kind of effects the vaccine could have on younger children, so it is unclear when an FDA authorized vaccine for this age group will become available.

Ohio’s top doctor, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D, has recently been appointed as the new director of the Ohio Department of Health. He believes that the numbers will continue to increase and that the situation will get worse before it gets better. He also says that the new delta variant is far more contagious than the common cold or flu.

The number of people vaccinated in the state of Ohio so far is nearing 6 million people, which is about 50.78 percent of the population. Booster shots have been a hot topic of discussion, and as of Monday, it has been revealed that the U.S is planning to release booster shots that should be administered eight months after being fully vaccinated.

