World Health Organization Says China Pressured Them From Releasing Hypothesis That Coronavirus Escaped From A Lab

ABC6

A scientist with theWorld Health Organization is in charge of investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic has admitted that China pressured independent investigators to not include the hypothesis that the original virus escaped from a lab there. A documentary aired on Thursday, August 12th on Danish television, Peter Embarek admitted that Chinese coworkers firmly opposed that COVID started in a lab in the country.

This even influenced a joint report that was released this past Spring. When asked in the documentary, Embarek said the Chinese scientists working on this report said it was impossible the virus came from a Chinese lab, so they refused to let it be in the report while he and his Danish colleagues believed it belonged in the report.

The scientists in Wuhan, China studying the origin of the virus can not pinpoint where it originated either. They do not know if it happened naturally or came from a lab. It was first thought the virus was created when an initial transmission was made from bats to humans or another animal. It also believed the virus could have come from the Wuhan Institute of Virology where scientists were researching types of coronaviruses.

Ben Emberak led a 28 day research mission in Wuhan that was preceded by his warnings about how Wuhan labs do not deal with the coronavirus as safely as other labs. This concern was shared with other experts, but it was not included in the aforementioned joint report. According to Embarek, the Chinese team on the mission tried to keep the lab-leak idea out of it until the head of the team allowed it to be included as long as the World Health Organization agreed not to conduct any studies to expand on the theory.

The 120 page WHO report had four scenarios for the origins of the virus. In the report there’s a suggestion that the virus could have originated from frozen seafood packaging. Experts favor the bats from humans theory and called it very likely. A lab accident was labeled very unlikely and intentional release or bioengineering is not being considered. The Chinese team allowed the lab leak theory to be included, but categorized as extremely unlikely. Embarek even publicly denied the possibility of a lab leak and said it did not require further study.

Finding out how the pandemic began became a political issue and WHO and other international experts were frustrated by the little cooperation they received from Chinese authorities. They were reluctant to provide raw data that had been requested at the beginning of the coronavirus. Lawrence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown Law, is not surprised by the Chinese team’s control over that part of the report. He has also said they had a lot of control over the WHO investigation.

International officials and experts have all voiced concern about pressure being put on the WHO team to express the Chinese’s opinion about the origin of the virus. The head of WHO believes there needs to be an investigation on the origins to understand it. On Thursday, the 12th, the WHO issued a statement to inform the public about the phase two of the origin study, which is supposed to build on the first study and utilize all scientific efforts to explore everything, even the lab leak theory.

The WHO is stressing the importance of having all data to understand the virus fully. China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said Thursday that the first report was recognized by the medical community as well as the entire world and that should be built on instead of starting a new report. He completely denied the lab leak theory. United States officials do not think the current administration should not stop pressuring China to explore the theory.

In May, Joe Biden gave intelligence agencies 90 days to find out if it is likely for the virus to come from bat to human transmission or from the lab. After this, classified reports said that three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology had very serious respiratory illnesses in November of 2019. Congress has urged the administration to keep pressure on the investigation. Lately, the closest matches to Corona are bat samples/viruses collected in China. Finding out exactly how it originated is the worlds’ officials top concern.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.