Ohio Attorney General Has Seized Assets From Sam Randazzo

$8 million in assets from the former chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Ohio, Sam Randazzo, has been seized by the Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Randazzo has been accused of profiting from the FirstEnergy scandal. The FirstEnergy scandal was a bribery scheme committed by the FirstEnergy Corporation to get a law passed that included a $1 billion bailout (assistance for a failing company) for two of their power plants in the state of Ohio.

In connection with this, Randazzo’s house was raided by FBI agents last November. The attorney general has said that if Randazzo is truly innocent, he should be able to explain and locate the confiscated funds and fully cooperate. A motion was filed with the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas to freeze Randazzo’s assets, meaning he currently can’t move, withdraw, or make any major decisions with his money.

The motion is also meant to prevent any future sale or transfer of his personal property after he has just sold four properties worth $4.8 million and transferred a half a million dollar home to his son. The FirstEnergy Corporation admitted to bribing the former chairman with $4.3 million in 2019 in order for him to help create House Bill 6, which was the legislation to give them the billion dollar payout.

They also bribed him in hopes of avoiding resettling rates, which are the new interest rate that a borrower must pay on the principal of a variable interest rate loan when a scheduled reset date occurs. Yost has said that when it is time for Randazzo to deal with the consequences of his actions, he must have enough assets to collect later and that is why they are currently frozen. A federal investigation is still happening and all involved want to ensure the former chairman will be financially held accountable.

