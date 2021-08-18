Housing Becomes A Concern As Columbus Population Increases

ABC6

Columbus’s population is now over 900,000 people according to a 2020 census. This is almost a 15% increase from the 2010 census. Union and Delaware counties grew by 20%, as these are counties in the middle of the city and already very populated. The increase of population in the United States was 7.4% and 2.3% in Ohio. The Black population has risen by 17.8% and the Asian by 75%. The Hispanic population has grown by 58.2% and 0.9% more people white citizens inhabit the city. Columbus is the 14th most populous city in the entire country.

The executive director of the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, Jon Melchi, says it’s a positive thing that people want to come to Columbus and that the city needs to meet the demand for housing to accommodate the growing population. Over the last 10 years, 14 cities have experienced the growth of 100,000 people and Columbus is one of them.

While this could be a good thing, the question is whether there is enough housing for thousands of new residents. The Building Industry Association conducted a study years ago that concluded that 14,000 or more units needed to be built per year. In 2020, 11,800 were built at a 15 year high. According to Melchi, the city is still 2,200 units under their goal.

There is indeed enough space to expand housing, but in order to get them built, permits and zoning are needed. The local government can approve zoning and get the word out that more housing is available. The question of this housing being affordable has arisen. Melchi has said that housing needs to be made available at all price points because there is a gap in affordable housing in Columbus. The Affordable Housing Alliance of Ohio has said that 56,000 affordable units are needed in the area and it would be helpful to have all sorts of housing in the city.

