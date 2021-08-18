Researchers At OSU Wexner Studying New Treatments For COVID-19

ABC6

There is a team currently at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center working and studying to find treatments for COVID-19 once a person has been infected. On the team is Dr. Carlos Malvestutto, Associate Professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Ohio State University. He and the team are specifically focusing on how to treat patients that have mild to moderate COVID-19. All across the United States people are researching for this study and are examining 3 different treatments. These are inhaled medication, an infusion, and an injection.

There is also an antiviral drug called Veklury that was just approved in July of 2021. There are also monoclonal antibody treatments that are more like a type of therapy, which are defined as “a form of immunotherapy that uses monoclonal antibodies to bind nonspecifically to certain cells or proteins. The objective is that this treatment will stimulate the patient's immune system to attack those cells”.

Researchers believe the study could answer important questions about whether the treatments could keep people out of the hospital and from death. They’re also asking other questions about if it will help people clear the virus quicker, speed their recovery or prevent “long COVID” which is experiencing persistent symptoms for longer than usual. Anyone who has been vaccinated or not vaccinated and tested positive for COVID can be a part of the study. The medical world is still learning and understanding “long COVID”.

Even mild cases can turn into persistent symptoms that last for months, according to Dr. Malvestutto. The researchers of the study hope to save lives and prevent more cases of persistent symptoms, especially Dr. Malvestutto, who have seen patients at the same conditions they were in when they were diagnosed six months prior. A number can be called to be a part of the study.

