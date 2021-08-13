Extremist Group Held on Trial for Attempted Kidnapping

ABC6

Political discourse is common in our human society, our earliest civilizations having experienced pushback from various groups. However, there are certain groups who take these efforts much too far. The FBI was able to intercept the plans to kidnap the Governor Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home in Northern Michigan. This led to the arrest of thirteen people who claimed to be part of a group looking to overthrow the government. This group—known as the Wolverine Watchmen—often met for training exercises in firearms and tactical weaponry and spoke about conspiring against the government and preparing for the future “civil” war.

Allegedly, a meeting was held between the members of this “militia” in Dublin, Ohio, in preparation of the thwarted kidnapping attempt. One of the members is a man known as Barry Gordon Croft Jr. was quoted having referred to himself as a ‘terrorist’ and had created an improvised explosive to facilitate the group’s malicious intentions. It was later found that the group also intended to target the governors of Ohio and Virginia. Currently, all 13 alleged members of the extremist group are awaiting trial for the attempted kidnapping.

While people are well within their right to stand against the actions of the government, working towards causing those government officials harm is nothing less than disgusting. In the words of Michigan Attorney General Nessel, “This is more than just political disagreement or passionate advocacy, some of these groups’ mission is simply to create chaos and inflict harm upon others.”

The amount of chaos that these people were willing to cause, as well as their excitement for doing so only proves that these are not the kinds of people who are doing this for the so-called benefit of the people around them. Political views are often used by some people to justify their darker urges, rather than make the world a better place for all, and this seems to be the case with this extremist group.

