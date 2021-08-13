Gunshot Fired In Front of East Linden Elementary School

ABC6

Parents expect their children to arrive at school safe and come home safe, and they trust the schools to deliver that expectation. However, that’s not always the case. On August 10th, 2021, shots once again rang out in Columbus, Ohio. The city ravaged by gun crime and homicide was once again given a grim reminder of their growing problems. Around 5 o’clock pm, a 13-year-old boy was found having been shot once in the abdomen. According to responding officers, the event happened when the boy and a few of his friends were playing with the handgun, which accidentally discharged. All of this took place outside of the East Linden Elementary School.

While the young boy was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, the fact that this all happened in an area where children would go to school every day is no doubt troubling to many parents. It seems over the years the safety of the citizens of Columbus, Ohio is becoming less and less assured. And with the city still reeling from the deaths of those killed during the various shootings that took place in the year 2021, this event only seems to show a pattern of behavior, rather than an isolated incident.

In order to prevent events like this from happening, it’s important that we inform children about the dangers that we face day to day. While the death and destruction these events can cause might be upsetting for a child to hear, it’s better they be aware of them than continue to be blissfully ignorant. Unfortunately, we can’t simply expect our children to be safe out in the world. We have to come to the realization that anything could happen, for any reason. And because of that, we need to make the effort to educate our children on the dangers of gun crime and gun safety.

