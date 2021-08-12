A School Board Member’s Facebook Post Prompts Students to Call for His Removal

ABC6

A small scandal has made shockwaves through the Worthington City School system. Sam Shim is a member of the Worthington Board of Education in Columbus Ohio. During the meeting, they were discussing the status of the voted-out school resource officers, with many students present in favor of reinstating these roles. Shim had written a post on Facebook during the meeting, one that read “White supremacists in the room. Ugh.” Many of the students were shocked, since they were simply trying to make their opinions known and vouch for the betterment of their school, the comment coming straight out of left field.

When interviewed about his post, Shim was quick to backtrack on his statement, saying that he wasn’t referring to any of the students involved in the meeting. He stated that some of the adults involved were against the idea of holding vaccinations on school grounds, and that his post was made in the heat of the moment. However, many of the students weren’t satisfied with this explanation. One student, a Worthington Kilbourne Senior named Brynlee, had this to say: “I think that if you are in a powerful position, you are more obligated to protect everyone around you first and not let what you are feeling get the best of you.”

When you’re in a high-standing position, it’s important that you hold yourself to a certain standard. No matter what Shim was thinking, he had a responsibility to act with a sense of grace and decorum. (Something that the students were attempting to do.) Slapdash decisions like this one not only hurt the credibility of himself, but also the credibility of the school.

Even putting the contents of the post aside, the decision to make such a post during an important meeting to many students is an action that radiates unprofessionalism. While many students are simply offended by the contents of the post, the actions of Sam Shim speak to a bigger problem in regard to his professionalism and self-control, making their call for his removal more understandable.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.