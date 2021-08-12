Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff at the Frontlines in the Fight Against COVID Variants

ABC6

While we’ve made a lot of advancements in the fight against COVID-19, we’re not quite out of the woods yet. Just as the vaccines were starting to become more and more commonplace, variations of the virus have started to pop up across the world.

The Delta Variant is one of the most troubling, with it being extremely contagious and making many people worry that they’ll have to go back into quarantine, all the progress we made having gone to waste. During this troubling time, we need leaders that can make important decisions about our next steps in combating the virus. In terms of Ohio, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff has been placed in the frontlines of this fight, having been named the new director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Vanderhoff has stepped up to fill the role of Dr. Amy Acton, the previous health director, and had previously aided in the fight against the Ebola virus years earlier. In the words of Governor Mike DeWine, "We need to have a key physician at the department of health who has a direct line to me, someone who can be a doctor to all Ohioans.”

Having a medical professional lead the change against the COVID-19 variants is vital to our success in finally building worldwide immunity to the virus. All too often politics are run by groups with ulterior motives such as public approval, party agendas, or personal reputation, and aren’t able to make the correct decisions to aid in the task at hand.

We need to have more professionals involved in the political process; their perspective could give our leaders valuable insight on what policies to pass to better the lives of people as a whole, while also staying true to the facts. Hopefully, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be able to help us combat these new strains of the coronavirus and get us to a place where we can go back to normal life.

