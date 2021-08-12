Families of Dayton Shootings Sue Ammo Manufacturer

ABC6

On August 4, 2019, Conner Bretts walked into a bar in the Oregon Historic District of Dayton at one in the morning and opened fire on the crowd inside with an AR-15. He killed 9 people and injured 27. Bretts was killed by police 32 seconds after he fired his first shot. Unfortunately, the police killed Brett’s sister and two other civilians.

This was the second mass shooting in 24 hours as the El Paso Walmart shooting occurred just the day before. 22 were killed and 24 were injured in that shooting. Since Bretts was shot and killed by the authorities, he can not be prosecuted for his crimes. So the families of the 9 victims have decided to sue the manufacturer of the ammo magazine Bretts used, which allowed him to take the lives of 9 people in seconds.

One of the 9 victims is the mother of two young girls who are now being raised by the grandfather and grandmother who are struggling to explain to them what has happened to their mother. Young Dion Green had to hold his father, Derrick Fudge, as he passed away from his gunshot injuries. The high-capacity magazine is made by Kyung Chang, a South Korean company with a firm in Nevada. The magazine allows the gun wielder to fire 100 rounds at once, which technically makes a weapon military grade.

One of the attorneys representing the 9 has commented that nobody needs a 100 round magazine and Kyang Chang should not make them for everyday citizens to have access to. This is the first lawsuit of this nature. The attorneys are also arguing that the company does nothing to ensure the product is not used in mass shootings, seeking damages, and trying to persuade a judge to prevent the company from selling the product.

