11 Officers Bring Columbus Division of Police To Court Over A Hostile Work Environment

Ten current officers and a retired sergeant are targeting the city in federal court by calling attention to leaders in the Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Public Safety. The eleven plaintiffs, who are all different races and ranks, are claiming a hostile and racially charged environment was allowed to be created. They are being represented by attorney Zach Gottesman.

A big part of the case centers around Lieutenant Melissa McFadden, who wrote a book last year claiming systemic racism in the Columbus Police Division and among her coworkers. The eleven are soon going to file a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city, the director of Columbus Public Safety Ned Pettus, Lt. McFadden, and the assistant director of EEO Compliance (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) Kathleen Bourke.

Gottesman says the officers are “fed up” and he started an inquiry for the eleven with the EEO Commission. He says the officers have had to deal with divisive behavior that was caused by Lt. McFadden. McFadden has had problems with the police division before in 2018 when she went through an internal investigation recommended by former Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs.

McFadden reportedly violated division directives by creating a hostile work environment while discriminating against her coworkers based on their race. In the 2018 internal affairs report, many allegations were filed. The first is that when McFadden gave a Sergeant Andre Tate his 2016 evaluation, she said to him it would have been worse but she did not believe in “black on black crime”. Tate believes McFadden gave him a higher rating he may not have deserved because they are both Black.

She denied any favoritism and explained “black on black crime” is the term used in the Black community to describe mistreating another Black person. An officer Levon Morefield said McFadden commented negatively about the murders of five Dallas police officers in 2016. She reportedly said, “if it takes a few officers to have to die in order for this country to realize we have an issue with white officers killing Black men, then so be it”.

The lieutenant denied making this statement. Morefield also says McFadden made the comment that, “his white coworkers were not happy he was screwing one of theirs” when he corrected her about his wife being Filipina. McFadden denied this, but did admit to telling him to be mindful that some people in the police force don’t like interracial relationships and he should watch his back.

Then she denied that the term “some people” means white people. Officer Morefield cited McFadden as one of the main reasons he left his job in the south/southeast area of Columbus. Another officer, Anthony Johnson, said he also left the same area, called Zone 2, because of the hostile work environment McFadden created. The lieutenant denied telling Johnson “I don’t want proactive officers on the zone because it gives white officers more opportunity to harass or arrest minorities,”.

The retired Sergeant Taylor, one of the eleven plaintiffs, said McFadden included in her 2020 book Walking The Thin Black Line a Facebook post about explosives and a BLM protest that he was wrongfully accused of posting. He was cleared, but McFadden included this in her book to prove her point about systematic racism in the police force. Taylor even filed a complaint for basically calling him racist and then writing a book she had no approval for.

McFadden was only given Documented Constructive Counseling, the lowest form of punishment. Gottesman argues that she is disparaging the entire Columbus Police Division and they are not taking any action. McFadden believes she’s being retaliated against for “engaging in protected activity”. Gottesman believes the division along with Director Pettus, who announced his retirement which will go into effect the first of September. The eleven are waiting for the EEO to give them the right to sue.

