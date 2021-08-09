Thousands Call for Biden to do More to Free Cuba

ABC6

Calls have grown over the past week for President Biden to punish the Cuban government more severely for human rights abuse after its brutal suppression of the largest civil protests in over 25 years. Sanctions against the general in charge of the Cuban military and other special units responsible for suppressing protest demonstrations were announced last week Thursday. However, the announcement of the sanctions were accompanied with the confession that the sanctions were unlikely to account for much change toward the Cuban regime.

Sebastian Arcos, assistant director of the Cuban Research Institute at Florida International University, stated that the sanctions were merely a symbol, a show put on by the president to make it seem like the government is doing something substantial. "They don't really have an impact. The minister of defense doesn't have a bank account in the U.S. and I'm sure the minister's family doesn't travel to Disneyworld. I don't see how it's going to impact anything."

The sanctions announced on Thursday targeted Alvaro Lopez Miera, the head of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and members of Boinas Negras. They were blacklisted and banned from entering the United States and any U.S assets they had were frozen. The new sanctions are apparently supposed to be tougher, but the Cuban military general and special forces unit had already been sanctioned under the previous Trump administration.

President Biden has called out the regime for its treatment of protestors and expressed his support for those protesting in Cuba. He declared that his administration was taking steps to review the U.S remittance policy. He also promised to work with Cuba’s private sector to restore the internet on the island, which Cuban authorities had cut to prevent the broadcasting of protests.

Pushing ahead with remittances would be a big step for Biden since he has done little to reverse the restrictions reestablished by the Trump administration that were relaxed during Obama’s presidency. The U.S has had sanctions on Cuba longer than any other country. Those measures have only worked to isolate the Cuban people instead of their intended purposes of changing the regime’s behavior.

Critics and politicians everywhere are aggressively imploring Biden to put more pressure on the Cuban government and emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

"The Cuban people have been under a repressive, totalitarian, terrorist and murderous regime for 63 years. And recently, last week, they took to the streets, and they took to the streets asking for one thing, one thing alone, freedom. Freedom. They're not out there asking for remittances, they're not asking for aspirin. They're asking and demanding freedom."

- Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart

