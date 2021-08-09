Ohio Man Kills One Year Old Daughter

ABC6

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 28 year old William Sean Roberts, shot his one year old daughter to death and wounded his girlfriend and the baby’s mother, Emily Fletcher, on Tuesday night near Polaris. Roberts then forced the victims into a car and drove until he crashed it. He then carjacked a couple and took off in that vehicle until he crashed once again. Franklin County Sheriff deputies discovered Roberts hiding among trees where he was arrested. Dash cam video footage shows Roberts putting both his hands in the air and seemingly taken into custody in a peaceful manner.

“According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported in the area of Lazelle Road and Worthington Galena Road at approximately 9:26 p.m.”

-Wkbn.com

Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant stated that the shooting was a situation of domestic violence. The child was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital while the mother was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. Roberts remains in a different hospital, and will eventually be brought to Delaware County Jail.

Roberts has an extensive criminal background dating more than a decade. Records show that he pleaded guilty to public indecency in 2011. That same year, Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Chris Brown sentenced Roberts to six years in prison for felonious assault with a firearms specification. Court records show that in 2016, Roberts failed to report to his probation officer and as a result, was sent back to prison.

In 2019, Roberts pleaded guilty to breaking and entering. In addition, he currently has one active case in the court system where he is facing charges for the improper handling of a firearm and for possession of a weapon while under disability.

Roberts’ girlfriend Fletcher had pleaded in favor of Roberts’ character in the past and paid his bond fees of $5000 multiple times. In 2017, she, along with some family members, wrote a one-page letter to the court asking them to release Roberts from prison.

There are many programs in the state that offer emergency shelter, legal advocacy, support groups and counseling. Call the Ohio Domestic Violence Network at 614-781-9651 or reach out to your local domestic violence program in cases of domestic abuse, violence and danger.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.