Capital University decides to work with interim president hired during pandemic

Capital University has decided to continue working with the interim president they hired during the pandemic. In June of 2020, former insurance executive David L. Kaufman was offered the interim president’s position which he fulfilled successfully.

“Capital is a unique university, one in which everything we do focuses on creating an unmatched experience that supports student success,” Kaufman said in a press release issued by the university.

In fall of 2019, former president Dr. Elizabeth Paul announced her leave from the university to pursue the same role at Nazareth COllege in ROchester, New York. Kaufman was appointed as her replacement in the midst of the pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the university was unable to hold a proper search for the role with input from the university community.

According to a member of the board of trustees, “Dave’s leadership experience has allowed him to address the challenges that all institutions of higher education faced throughout the pandemic. He has respectfully honored the strong traditions of Capital’s 191-year history while demonstrating forward-thinking initiatives to strategically position the institution as a leader in private higher education.”

Prior to his position as the president of Capital University, Kaufman was the president and CEO of Central Ohio insurance group Motorists Insurance (now known as Encova). Though he retired in 2019, he still remains on the company’s board of directors. He also co-chaired the Insurance Industry Resource Council which was curated by Ohio Governor John Kasich. Here he led the development of insurance as well as risk management programs across 12 universities in Ohio. He is the founder of Future Possibilities which is a nonprofit organization that often partners with Columbus City Schools in order to provide life-skills coaching to the youth in underserved communities.

“We are delighted that Dave Kaufman has accepted the position of interim president,” said Bernie Ostrowski, chair of Capital’s Board of Trustees, in announcing the selection. “Dave has the leadership experience to keep Capital moving forward and address the challenges that all institutions of higher education are facing in light of the current unrest as well as ongoing concerns of COVID-19. He brings a strong track record of building fiscal sustainability, inclusive collaboration and stakeholder engagement.”

