Ohio State Partners with Kroger to Get Students Vaccinated

ABC6

The Ohio State University is partnering with Kroger to help ensure that their fellow Buckeyes get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The institution will be hosting a Buckeye Vaccinate Tailgate tour which will stop at three Kroger locations in Ohio beginning August 2. The purpose of the tour is to allow people a chance to get vaccinated before the school year begins and football season starts. All efforts are being taken by the university to make the coming years as enjoyable and safe as possible.

Here is what Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson had to say regarding this initiative:

“The Buckeye Vaccinate Tailgate tour offers these life-saving vaccines at no cost, no appointment and no hassle. We are excited to welcome students back to campus and bring fans back together this fall in Ohio Stadium to cheer on our Buckeyes.”

Based on the availability and the location, the clinical staff will administer either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine.

“We are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, and we are very appreciative and grateful that Kroger has partnered with the university on this tour that will bring numerous vaccination opportunities to locations around Ohio,” said Wolfe Foundation Senior Vice President and Director of Athletics Gene Smith. “Kroger is a partner in our Buckeyes Care program, and this is yet another wonderful example of its commitment to important community service.”

Kroger Health is helping Ohians achieve immunity as a community. They are using vaccines which have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for anyone and everyone.

“We remain committed to helping people live healthier lives and serving as an accessible and knowledgeable COVID-19 vaccination partner,” said Steve Burson, leader of the health and wellness division at Kroger. “We’re hopeful the Buckeye Vaccinate Tailgate will encourage more people to get vaccinated and prioritize their health and those they care about.”

Here is the information regarding the tour stops:

August 2, 6-8 pm – Kroger Newark Marketplace (1155 N. 21st St. in Newark)

August 5, 6-8 pm – Piqua Kroger (1510 Covington Ave. in Piqua)

August 6, 6-8 pm – Lexington Avenue Kroger (1500 Lexington Ave. in Mansfield)

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.