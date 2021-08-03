Simone Biles Returns to the Olympics in Tokyo

ABC6

The pandemic put a lot of aspects of our lives on hold. Our schooling, our careers, and our personal goals were just a few of the things that were affected by quarantine. However, it seems in 2021 we are beginning to reach the end of our fight against COVID-19. And that means going back to the things we love. One massively publicized event that was pushed back for our health and safety is finally underway: the Tokyo Olympic Games. Athletes from around the world spent years training for their shot at the gold, and after a year’s delay, we will finally be able to see the fruits of their labors.

The 2016 gymnastics champion, Simone Biles, is one of the contestants returning to the Olympics this year. A four-time Olympic gold medalist, the 24-year-old gymnast previously had a shaky performance on the vault due to a phenomenon coined “the twisties” in the gymnastics sphere. Despite this obvious mistake, this performance still earned her a bronze medal, which Biles claims she is most proud of.

Since then, she has taken it upon herself to put her mental health first, rather than Olympic glory, earning her the respect of her fellow athletes. Jim Andrews, the founder of A-Mark Partnership Strategies stated, “We are past the time when athletes like Simone are valued simply for their athletic prowess. She has earned a place in gymnastics history and has proven herself to be an amazing spokesperson and influencer who has much to offer brands even without competing and eventually in retirement."

However, after her break to focus on her mental health, she had finally announced that she will be competing in the balance beam finals in Tokyo, Japan. The prospect of seeing this decorated gymnast perform once again has excited fans and athletes around the world, eagerly awaiting the finals on Tuesday. It’s good to see a woman who realizes that her health and mental well-being is more important than her success in her career. Simone Biles’s story should be a message to young female athletes that at the end of the day, you yourself are the indicator of your success, not the medals you win.

