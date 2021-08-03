Simone Biles Returns to the Olympics in Tokyo

Liz Fe Lifestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A84LV_0bG0sj4o00
ABC6

The pandemic put a lot of aspects of our lives on hold. Our schooling, our careers, and our personal goals were just a few of the things that were affected by quarantine. However, it seems in 2021 we are beginning to reach the end of our fight against COVID-19. And that means going back to the things we love. One massively publicized event that was pushed back for our health and safety is finally underway: the Tokyo Olympic Games. Athletes from around the world spent years training for their shot at the gold, and after a year’s delay, we will finally be able to see the fruits of their labors.

The 2016 gymnastics champion, Simone Biles, is one of the contestants returning to the Olympics this year. A four-time Olympic gold medalist, the 24-year-old gymnast previously had a shaky performance on the vault due to a phenomenon coined “the twisties” in the gymnastics sphere. Despite this obvious mistake, this performance still earned her a bronze medal, which Biles claims she is most proud of.

Since then, she has taken it upon herself to put her mental health first, rather than Olympic glory, earning her the respect of her fellow athletes. Jim Andrews, the founder of A-Mark Partnership Strategies stated, “We are past the time when athletes like Simone are valued simply for their athletic prowess. She has earned a place in gymnastics history and has proven herself to be an amazing spokesperson and influencer who has much to offer brands even without competing and eventually in retirement."

However, after her break to focus on her mental health, she had finally announced that she will be competing in the balance beam finals in Tokyo, Japan. The prospect of seeing this decorated gymnast perform once again has excited fans and athletes around the world, eagerly awaiting the finals on Tuesday. It’s good to see a woman who realizes that her health and mental well-being is more important than her success in her career. Simone Biles’s story should be a message to young female athletes that at the end of the day, you yourself are the indicator of your success, not the medals you win.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_29dc8e9e4fc2fc05929ef519b68805d6.blob

I run a Columbus-based digital publication with a specific focus on women empowerment. I'm passionate about socially progressive issues.

Columbus, OH
1294 followers
Loading

More from Liz Fe Lifestyle

Ohio State

Ohio Man Kills One Year Old Daughter

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 28 year old William Sean Roberts, shot his one year old daughter to death and wounded his girlfriend and the baby’s mother, Emily Fletcher, on Tuesday night near Polaris. Roberts then forced the victims into a car and drove until he crashed it. He then carjacked a couple and took off in that vehicle until he crashed once again. Franklin County Sheriff deputies discovered Roberts hiding among trees where he was arrested. Dash cam video footage shows Roberts putting both his hands in the air and seemingly taken into custody in a peaceful manner.Read full story
22 comments
Columbus, OH

Thousands Call for Biden to do More to Free Cuba

Calls have grown over the past week for President Biden to punish the Cuban government more severely for human rights abuse after its brutal suppression of the largest civil protests in over 25 years. Sanctions against the general in charge of the Cuban military and other special units responsible for suppressing protest demonstrations were announced last week Thursday. However, the announcement of the sanctions were accompanied with the confession that the sanctions were unlikely to account for much change toward the Cuban regime.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Blue Jackets Select First Round of Players in the 2021 NHL Draft

The Columbus Blue Jackets selected Michigan center/wing Kent Johnson as their fifth pick in the 2021 NHL draft. The 18 year old is native to British Columbia, Canada and was declared the MVP of the British Columbia Hockey League in the 2019-2020 season after scoring 101 points in 52 games. He was also named to the Big Ten’s All-Rookie Team at Michigan after scoring 27 points in 26 games.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus Has $1 Billion in Resources for the First Time Ever

On Friday, Columbus auditor Megan Kilgore announced that for the first time in history, the city of Columbus has acquired an estimated $1 billion in resources. This is a $63 million increase in the city’s revenue for the year 2021. Kilgore details the reasons for the expansion of resources in a letter to Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein.Read full story
Yonkers, NY

Officers and Bystanders Save Baby Trapped Under Car

The Yonkers Police Department reported on the morning of July 23 that a motor vehicle accident occurred which resulted in a baby getting trapped under the car. Two New York police officers, Fusco and Samoyedny, as well as several bystanders were hailed as heroes after they rescued the baby.Read full story
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12 for SEC

The University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas are officially moving towards the Southeastern Conference. They have formally notified the Big 12 that they will not be renewing an agreement which binds the league’s members through the years 2025.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Department of health reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases have emerged

This past week, the Ohio Department of health reported that nearly 500 new coronavirus cases have emerged. A majority of these cases involve individuals who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden was recently asked at a town hall meeting in CIncinnati, Ohio about the rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizains, and death rates as a consequence of the Delta variant. Here’s what he had to say to address the concerns:Read full story
6 comments
Columbus, OH

Capital University decides to work with interim president hired during pandemic

Capital University has decided to continue working with the interim president they hired during the pandemic. In June of 2020, former insurance executive David L. Kaufman was offered the interim president’s position which he fulfilled successfully.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio State Partners with Kroger to Get Students Vaccinated

The Ohio State University is partnering with Kroger to help ensure that their fellow Buckeyes get vaccinated for COVID-19. The institution will be hosting a Buckeye Vaccinate Tailgate tour which will stop at three Kroger locations in Ohio beginning August 2. The purpose of the tour is to allow people a chance to get vaccinated before the school year begins and football season starts. All efforts are being taken by the university to make the coming years as enjoyable and safe as possible.Read full story
Dayton, OH

Grieving Families File Suit Against Manufacturer Connected with Dayton Shooter

On August 4th, 2019, the city of Dayton, Ohio bore witness to yet another tragedy perpetrated by gun violence. The culprit, 24-year-old Connor Betts, opened fire in front of the Ned Pepper’s Bar in the Oregon District, injuring seventeen people and killing nine others. Betts’s sister was one of those killed in the shooting. This shooting eventually ended in a standoff between police officers, who ended up shooting Betts dead. Betts was found wielding an assault rifle carrying a 100-round magazine, as well as clothed in protective body armor.Read full story
3 comments
Columbus, OH

Columbus Blue Jackets Trade Cam Atkinson for Philadelphia Flyers Jakub Voracek

The Columbus Blue Jackets recently announced that they have traded right wing Cam Atkinson for right wing Jakub Voracek of Philadelphia Flyers. Atkinson, a Connecticit native, was a gem for the team and his trade was quite significant. Currently he sits second on the club’s all time list in terms of points, goals, games played, power play goals, and game-winning goals. He ranks fourth in assists. From 2013-2019 he notched 20-plus goals in six-straight campaigns. The Blue Jackets have been the only National Hockey League (NHL) organization Atkinson has been with after scoring 213 goals in 627 goals. He is now headed for Philadelphia as Voracek, of Czech Republic, returns to play for the Blue Jackets.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus police officers approve new union contract with the city

After voting for five days, the Columbus police officers have finally approved their new tentative union contract with the city. The contract was approved by rank and file and won by a wide margin. Amongst the supervisors, the final votes were 237-4 for the contract. And amongst the officers it was approved ny 1006-46. The key points of the updated contract are a 14% raise in pay, more reviews/check-ins with the officers, increase in body camera look back, drug and alcohol testing of officers immediately after they fire their weapon, and holidays on Police Officer memorial Day and Juneteenth. In non-criminal investigations, police officers will now be obligated to answer any questions from the Office of the Inspector General. A source spoke out about these new changes and said that they have never seen anything like this implemented in the past 25 years.Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Resident placed in quarantine for 21 days after being informed of a possible monkeypox exposure

A resident of Ohio has been placed in quarantine for 21 days after being informed of a possible monkeypox exposure. They were travelling on the same plane as a Dallas resident who was confirmed to have monkeypox a few days after returning to America.Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, MD shares guidelines for families to follow

As the 2021-22 school year is approaching, one of Ohio’s top doctors, Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, MD shared some new guidelines for families to follow. Vanderhoff strongly recommends that staff and students who are unvaccinated should definitely wear masks, especially indoors. Having been stuck on zoom meetings and online schooling for more than a year, it is important that students return to regular class environments. It is essential for their development and mental health.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Columbus City Council Discusses ATV Driving Regulation

During Monday, July 26th’s Columbus City Council meeting, many important issues are to be discussed. Some of these issues include: reckless driving, new developments in German Village, designated outdoor refreshment areas in the Arena District, as well as a contract update for the Columbus Police officers.Read full story
Ohio State

Governor DeWine Announces New Initiative to Combat Hazing at Ohio Universities

On Monday, July 26th Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a new initiative to combat hazing at Ohio universities. The announcement was made in the presence of the Inter-University Council of Ohio Council of Presidents at the Ohio Statehouse.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Homicide investigation after a man found dead in Hilltop apartment from gunshot

A man was found dead in an apartment complex in Hilltop early morning of July 3 according to Columbus Police. An unknown complaint was submitted to the police at 600 block of Wedgewood Avenue around 1:52 a.m. The caller spoke with the officers that he found an unknown male was inside the floor bleeding when he returned to his apartment.Read full story
8 comments
Kentucky State

25 year old Kentucky Woman Charged with Criminal Abuse for Hitting Her Two Children with a Wooden Spoon

In today's ever-changing society, how parents discipline their children is evolving, but unfortunately, in some households, the methods of discipline have not changed from the 18th century. Though some ways may effectively startle a child into submission, no form of punishment should leave a child with bruises. That is woefully what happened in a Kentucky home to two young children at the ages of 5 and 6.Read full story
3 comments

R.Kelly : A New Allegation Emerges

The infamous R&B rapper R.Kelly has new allegations against him from the prosecution as his trial proceeds. Kelly is currently accused of running a sex trafficking network filled with individuals ranging from bodyguards to managers. All in pursuit to traffic women for sex, pornography, and other sexual activity.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy