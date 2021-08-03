Grieving Families File Suit Against Manufacturer Connected with Dayton Shooter

ABC6

On August 4th, 2019, the city of Dayton, Ohio bore witness to yet another tragedy perpetrated by gun violence. The culprit, 24-year-old Connor Betts, opened fire in front of the Ned Pepper’s Bar in the Oregon District, injuring seventeen people and killing nine others. Betts’s sister was one of those killed in the shooting. This shooting eventually ended in a standoff between police officers, who ended up shooting Betts dead. Betts was found wielding an assault rifle carrying a 100-round magazine, as well as clothed in protective body armor.

This event shook the entire town, not just by the brutality displayed that night, but by how preventable the situation was. Betts’s previous behaviors, such as creating a “kill list” and having a fixation on murder and sexual violence should have clued people into thinking that something was wrong. But that’s only compounded by the knowledge that Betts was able to get his hands on a high-grade assault rifle so easily.

In the year 2021, this tragedy still hasn’t been forgotten, the city still feeling the aftershocks of the event. In response to the shooting, family members of the victims killed during the shooting took it upon themselves to ensure that something like this never happened again.

This year, the mourning families banded together to file a lawsuit against the manufacturer that sold Betts the 100-round magazine, stating that the "risks to public safety of making and selling these [100 round magazines] to civilians outweigh any benefits." The fact that Betts had access to something that could cause so much damage is frightening to think about, because this offense is something very repeatable.

If Betts could get ahold of a weapon like that, that means that someone else could. It’s important that we as a nation make changes to ensure that these kinds of weapons don’t fall into the wrong hands. Lest we experience another mass shooting like the one the citizens of Dayton, Ohio had to endure.

