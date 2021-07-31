Ohio Department of health reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases have emerged

ABC6

This past week, the Ohio Department of health reported that nearly 500 new coronavirus cases have emerged.

A majority of these cases involve individuals who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden was recently asked at a town hall meeting in CIncinnati, Ohio about the rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizains, and death rates as a consequence of the Delta variant. Here’s what he had to say to address the concerns:

“We have a pandemic for those who haven't gotten a vaccination. It's that basic, that simple. If you're vaccinated, you're not going to be hospitalized, not going to the ICU unit, and not going to die.”

While his words are preventing a wave of chaos across the nation, they are not entirely true because it is not that simple. Yes, fully vaccinated people are more protected against severe symptoms and death, with or without the Delta variant. However, some breakthrough cases are emerging where fully vaccinated individuals are getting infected severely. This has concerned health officials and they are again requesting everyone to continue wearing masks regardless of their vaccination status.

Leana Wen, MD, is an emergency doctor and visiting professor of health policy and management at George Washington University’s Milken School of Public Health in Washington D.C. and she was disappointed in the president’s answers.

"I actually thought he was answering questions as if it were a month ago. He's not really meeting the realities of what's happening on the ground," she said. "I think he may have led people astray."

And it seems that the recent rise in cases support Wen’s claims. Health care workers, Olympic athletes, wedding guests, and even White house staff who have been fully vaccinated have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The vaccines were designed to keep us out of the hospital and to keep us from dying. That was the whole purpose of the vaccine and they're even more successful than we anticipated,” says William Schaffner, MD, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

