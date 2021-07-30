Ohio Resident placed in quarantine for 21 days after being informed of a possible monkeypox exposure

ABC6

A resident of Ohio has been placed in quarantine for 21 days after being informed of a possible monkeypox exposure. They were travelling on the same plane as a Dallas resident who was confirmed to have monkeypox a few days after returning to America.

On July 15 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that a single case of human monkeypox was confirmed in a United States citizen who had recently traveled back from Nigeria. This individual lives in Dallas. While the Dallas resident was hospitalized they are in their recovery process. Due to the mask mandates at public places, health officials said that it is quite unlikely that the risk of monkeypox exposure can spread through the air.

"As the CDC has stated, travelers on these flights with the individual diagnosed were required to wear masks as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the Ohio Department of Health said.

Monkeypox belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, but the infection is milder. Antivirals are the few beneficial options in working against the virus as there is no particular treatment for it. Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, muscle aches, malaise, and swollen lymph nodes.

“Human-to-human transmission is thought to occur primarily through large respiratory droplets. Respiratory droplets generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged face-to-face contact is required," The CDC states. "Transmission can also occur by direct contact with body fluids or lesion material. Indirect contact with lesion material through fomites has also been documented.”

As of July 26, no symptoms have been reported. The individual is currently being monitored and there is no need to panic now. They will remain in quarantine till the end of the month and further action will be taken after determining their health status.

