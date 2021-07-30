Columbus City Council Discusses ATV Driving Regulation

ABC6

During Monday, July 26th’s Columbus City Council meeting, many important issues are to be discussed. Some of these issues include: reckless driving, new developments in German Village, designated outdoor refreshment areas in the Arena District, as well as a contract update for the Columbus Police officers.

Reckless Driving

Legislation proposed would tighten the penalties for reckless driving. It was revealed in a recent news conference that the police received over 700 complaints regarding reckless or dangerous driving. Here is what Columbus Division of Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Night had to say about the issue:

"We plan to pass legislation that is going to increase fines. Identify the individuals involved, pursue multiple charges, impound the vehicles and stop this dangerous behavior."

The proposed law notes that anyone who reckless drives an ATV or a dirk could be fined up to $1,000 and jail time for a month.

New Development in German Village

The next issue is on a development site at the former Giant Eagle near German Village. While no final decision has been made yet, there are a few against the Pizzuti Companies development because they believe the area will become too overcrowded.

DORA in Arena District

The City Council is to discuss the Designated Outdoor refreshment Area or DORA at the meeting. The plan is to extend it along Nationwide Boulevard. These areas are to be activated three hours prior to every home Blue, Jackets, Clippers, and Crew game until midnight. While the technicalities are still being planned out, things are looking hopeful.

"This is our first DORA. We want to learn from it," said Mike Stevens, the city’s development director.

Columbus Police Contract Update

The final topic of discussion is the union-approved contract for police officers in Columbus. The city along with the Columbus police officers approved the potentially new union contract which would earn them a 14% pay raise and increase officers check ins and reviews.

