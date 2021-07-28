Viral Video Posted of Shawn Hanna Sparks Controversy

ABC6

A viral video posted of 29-year-old Shawn Hanna is sparking controversy in the Columbus, Ohio, area. On July 22nd, at a local Speedway Gas station, Hanna was allegedly disruptive to the store clerk and was asked to leave several times. Proceeding this, an officer arrived and tried to arrest Hanna. Hanna resisted, yet the officer finally applied some force to get Hanna cuffed, says the Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant.

Though in the video taken by Thomas Cortez, a bystander to the event, he states that the officer's force came out of nowhere. Cortez claims he saw no disruptive behavior from Hanna and thinks that the officer's actions were in poor taste. The police chief claims that she knows her officers always act in the best way possible, while Cortez claims that the officer reacted in the only way he knew how to be.

That being excessive force. This entire situation opens us up to a bigger story of how things are perceived. The video posted by Cortez was of Hanna's arrest though no one else was there to see what happened. As the police chief said, "A minute and a half video does not depict the entire incident, and we want to address that and make sure that we talk about the concerns that we have.

There is more than likely something we are missing from both sides. Cortez also points out that he was there and was exposed to the altercation, along with the fact that officers tend to react one way, which is force first. In the time we live in, officers should be held to a higher standard, and civilians can know when they are in the wrong. The story is still developing, so we shall all see what comes next. As for now, Hanna was charged with one count of criminal trespassing and two counts of felonious assault.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.