Columbus Police department approves tentative union contract set to go to city council

ABC6

Everything comes with a price, which is precisely what is happening for Columbus, Ohio, police officers. After many days of deliberating, the Columbus Police department approved a tentative union contract that is set to go city council. The contract includes a 14% pay raise yet stricter and more frequent reviews.

Though some will be surprised with that pay raise, many will be glad to hear about some new protocols to keep officers accountable for their actions. Officers will now be subject to drug and alcohol testing after an officer fires their weapon, an increase to the time of the lookback feature on their body cameras, as well as mandatory questioning from the Office of the Inspector General in non-criminal investigations. These are just a few of the new standards for the Columbus, Ohio, police department.

However, this is all tentative due to the fact the city council and the mayor must now approve the contract. They have 30 days to reject or approve the contract even though the police department did sign off on it. If the city council cannot come to a clear decision, a mediator will be brought in to help. Then after that, if still no conclusion can be made, the chance of the contract being put through gets slimmer and slimmer. Even though the contract itself seems like a no-brainer to the average person, there are still those in power above that hold the decision.

There have been several retirements and resignations made with the contract being sent through, but the police chief is hopeful for new blood. Hopefully, if the contract is put into motion, this will help the civilians of Columbus be more at ease with who is putting on a uniform to serve them each day. One can only hope with a contract such as this that only fine individuals come up to plate.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.