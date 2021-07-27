Homicide investigation after a man found dead in Hilltop apartment from gunshot

ABC6

A man was found dead in an apartment complex in Hilltop early morning of July 3 according to Columbus Police.

An unknown complaint was submitted to the police at 600 block of Wedgewood Avenue around 1:52 a.m. The caller spoke with the officers that he found an unknown male was inside the floor bleeding when he returned to his apartment.

Officers and Columbus Fire arrived and pronounced the man dead at 2:01 a.m. from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Dustin Lacey. Investigators have not disclosed information on suspects or arrests yet.

Detective Titus is the lead detective and is being assisted by Detective Sheppard, according to Columbus Ohio Police.

Lacy was recorded as the103rd homicide in Columbus in 2021.

Columbus is on track to hit 200 homicide cases this year. 2020 was the year of the record number of homicides but did not reach 100 until September.

"We are not even in July yet, and July is a busy month because of heat and humidity," said Columbus Police Commander Robert Strausbaugh to a local ABC outlet. "It's very alerting, very concerning."

Columbus had reached 58 homicides this time last year and 100 homicides by Labor Day in 2020.

"This is ridiculous, how many people are dying," said Ymone Andrews to a local ABC outlet, who moved her family from the south side of town to the north side to get away from the violence.

"I don't want my daughter growing up or seeing any of that," said Andrews.

Columbus is not the only city that is seeing more shootings this year. There is a rising trend of shootings in cities from Los Angeles to Chicago. 2020 finished as the deadliest year of gun violence in at least two decades, but 2021 might trump that record. During the first five months of 2021, 8,100 people lost lives from gunshots which is about 54 lives per day, according to Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.