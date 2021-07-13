NAACP Disagrees With Utah’s Chapter of BLM

ABC6

Jeanetta Williams, the President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, has publicly disagreed with statements made by Utah’s chapter of Black Lives Matter. The founder of this chapter, Lex Scott, posted the message. Black Lives Matter is a movement started by the Black community in 2013 to publicly protest against racially motivated violence against them, including police brutality.

Utah’s chapter released a statement 4th of July weekend saying that the American flag is a symbol of hate and that people who are proudly flying it are most likely racist and to be avoided. The NAACP voiced immediately that they do not agree with the idea that the American flag sends a racist message. The NAACP followed that statement by saying that the flag is for all people who have worked and are working to create “the best of the American experience”.

Utah’s chapter said things along the lines of a person flying the American flag lives in a different America than they, it is a symbol of hate, and that those who fly it have questionable intelligence. The NAACP has made it clear that equality for all and living in harmony is their goal, which directly negates Scott’s statements of the chapter and herself distancing themselves from passionate American flag wavers.

The NAACP argues that the flag stands for real patriots who believe in justice for all. They also recognize the failures of the nation when it comes to people of color, but still do not reject the flag as the Utah chapter does. Scott argues that his statements making headlines in the problem itself because we have never seen headlines that point out the KKK’s devotion to the American flag. Scott wants everyone to continue supporting the NAACP even though they publicly disagreed with her.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.