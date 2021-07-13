Columbus Doctors Seeing More Gunshot Trauma

ABC6

The trauma doctors of the Grant Medical Center are treating more gunshot victims than they ever have. As well as treating a high number of gunshot victims, these victims are younger than they’ve treated. 15 to 20 professionals could be working in one room at a time to save victims’ lives. The medical trauma director of the medical center is Dr. Urmil Pandya and he said they see gunshot and violence victims the most they have in their entire history. One and four gunshot

victims are 20 and under. The victims being mostly teenagers are not lost on Dr. Pandya or the trauma team. Dr. Pandya has been a trauma surgeon for 14 years and has never experienced a surge of violence like he is now. Over the past year, gunshot wounds in the center have increased by 50%. In the past two years, the number of gunshot wounds being treated is 70%.

Dr. Pandya has noticed the mental and physical exhaustion with healthcare workers as well as recognizing the emotional and psychological exhaustion of residents of Columbus. He understands that the pandemic has had an effect on everyone. He mentioned this as perhaps the reason for such a recent increase in violence.

Trauma doctors have had to deal with the pandemic and then this violence. Their mental health is heavily affected by this constant, depressing work. Dr. Pandya says there are debriefings after every awful accident to make sure workers are okay to continue. Doctors also run simulations to prepare themselves for worst situations, so when they do happen they know how to handle them for the most part. After gunshot victims are healed, they can take advantage of the mental and emotional resources. There are also programs to help people re-enter society again after being victims of violence.

