Dewine Vetoes Fireworks Bill

The governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, vetoed a fireworks bill. This bill would have made modifications to the fireworks law. This bill is called Senate Bill 113 and these modifications were to allow residents to use fireworks in the state which is different from the present law of having to take any fireworks out of the state 48 hours after bringing them in. Oddly, you can buy fireworks in the state, but not set them off in the state. This law is mostly ignored, but most residents would prefer to be legally allowed to use fireworks.

The bill would allow residents to set off fireworks (for consumers only) during pretty much any holiday. These holidays could be New Years’ Eve, New Years’ Day, Chinese New Year, Cinco De Mayo, Juneteenth, July 3rd, 4th, 5th, weekends, Labor Day weekend, and the Hindu and Sikh holiday of Diwali.

DeWine has argued that the bill isn’t in the best interest of Ohio residents. The governor also commented that this law would make too much of a dramatic change to Ohio law and make it a state with one of the least restrictive fireworks laws.

DeWine pointed out that the bill did not need to comply with safety measures in studies that were conducted after the 1996 Scottown firework store tragedy. A fire was started by a man named Todd M. Hall, who tossed a cigarette onto a shelf of fireworks as a prank. The fire killed 9 of the 40 people in the store and injured 11. The bill would also double the square footage of fireworks stores that sell to the public.

Before the legislation went to the house the Senate approved the creation of a Ohio Fire Code Rule Recommendation Committee. This committee would review any future changes to the state’s fireworks laws if the bill was to pass. If it passes, there will also be a 4% fee on fireworks bought by the public to pay for training for firefighters. Republican Terry Johnson commented that the laws are ignored because they are unenforceable since people set off fireworks for holidays in the state frequently.

