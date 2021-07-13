Crime Rises In Columbus

ABC6

Columbus police investigated multiple shootings this past Sunday morning. Resident Floyd Smith walked out behind his house Sunday morning to discover a deceased woman in the 500 block of S. Terrace Avenue. She was found with a gunshot to the back of her head and it’s being investigated as a homicide.

This is one of three shootings the Columbus police are investigating currently. Floyd Smith commented that the woman’s body is not the first that’s been found by police in that area and was surprised to see that when he opened his back door.

He’s noticed that crime has not decreased in the past few years he’s been there, but it’s only increased. Smith even lost his own son to gun violence three years ago. CPD is investigating two other shootings that happened early Sunday. One shooting occurred at 2:30 AM in the 3000 block of Eakin Road and the second happened 30 minutes later on the 3000 block of Briggs Road.

Smith says gun violence is so apparent in the city that all he or other residents have to do is step outside their house at night to hear the gunshots. Especially this past weekend, they could have been mistaken for fireworks and not acts of violence. The police force has been frustrated during this time of increased crime. They feel useless continuing to fight crime and addressing cases when the violence seems to never end.

The police are also feeling frustrated because their arrests for smaller crimes become less important because the gun violence and homicides have taken precedence. So if they arrest someone for trespassing, they could see them on the street the next day. Floyd Smith says a lot of his neighbors have moved because of this increasing violence and he is considering it himself.

