Redcoats and Ushers Needed for Ohio State Football Games

They’re hiring at the Ohio Stadium for redcoat and usher positions, which are highly coveted positions. Redcoats and ushers scan tickets, help guests find their seats, show them where to find food, and help guests with minor issues.

People who manage to be hired as redcoats and ushers do not leave their jobs for years. Some people have worked there for as long as 50 years and get their picture displayed on designated walls in the stadium to honor them for their decades of service.

Since games are getting back to normal, more people will have the opportunity to serve and get their picture on the wall to honor their devotion to the stadium and the game. That’s how enjoyable and competitive that job is, that people work there for as long as they would an average career. Evan Derr, Director of Guest and Event Services for Ohio State's Athletic Department, says 250 ushers and redcoats are needed since there have been no games that people can attend in person because of the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic.

Other jobs for game days are available too. The stadium projects that they will have full games this year. Derr says they are hiring in every area of stadium function. This includes security, hiring food and beverages companies, cooks, chefs, and other culinary staff, servers for private suites, concession workers, warehouse workers, parking, marketing, and sales.

There will be a hiring fair on this upcoming Wednesday and Thursday from 2 to 8pm at the Huntington Club at Ohio Stadium. Derr says the staff that make games happen are devoted and need to be “diehard fans”.

One of the best parts of working some of these jobs is getting to watch these games, essentially getting paid to do so. If Ohio State doesn’t interest you, the department store giant Macy is looking to hire 800 people in their stores all around the state of Ohio.

