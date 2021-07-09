Family speaks out as Ma'Khia Bryant's case is set to go to grand jury

ABC6

In April, 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was fatally shot by Columbus Police officer Nicholas Reardon. Now, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has finished its review of the case and referred the case to Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack.

Attorney Michelle Martin along with Bryantt’s grandmother and sister stood outside the City Hall asking the prosecutor's office to investigate the issue further. There were witnesses from the event who were

“excluded from the BCI investigation” according to Martin, and he wants the office to interview them.

“Ma’Khia’s life as we all know was taken far too soon. And we must do everything we can to make sure it is not swept under the rug. I appreciate the leadership in Ohio for making sure we stay focused and holding those accountable that should be held accountable,” said Martin.

Martin has said that the initial investigation only looked at the case from the bare minimum perspective. It was reduced to what happened a few minutes prior to her death and the moments that followed. There is so much of the picture still missing.

When 15-year-old Janiah Bryant, Ma’Khia’s sister was asked about the case, here is what she had to say, “I have faith something will be done.” But that faith is not entirely in the system because it has failed many like Ma’Khia before. On the other hand, Jeanene Hammond, Ma’Khia’s grandmother, is pushing for a thorough investigation.

“That would help me to heal. If I had been given that opportunity that night I would be in a better position today,” said Hammond.

According to Attorney General Dave Yost, the initial investigation was thorough and accurate. But Hammond thought otherwise, “It was not thorough enough for me because they did not interview me that night. It was nearly a month after the incident that they sent me a letter stating that we want to interview you now. Why did you detain me that night and say you’d charge me with a felony and not interview me.” She wanted a chance to explain what happened that night, but she wasn’t given the chance to share her story before the video of the shooting went viral.

“I want to give thanks to people supporting us. Because this is going to be a journey. And we are definitely going to need the support so I want to say thanks to that,” Bryant said.

