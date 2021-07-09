Columbus Public Health to offer $100 to receive coronavirus shot

ABC6

As of July 6th, the Columbus Public Health will be handing out Visa cash cards worth $100 to the residents of Franklin County who are getting their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

So far only 51% of the people of Franklin County have received their first dose of the vaccine. And as for people of color who are more prone to the risk of hospitalization and death, their vaccination rate is much lower. This created quite the concern given the rise of the Delta variant.

“While our new satellite clinics will remove barriers to vaccination, we hope that the vax cash will give residents a little extra incentive to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine to protect themselves and others,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts.

There is no appointment needed and the offer is currently available at 10 new neighborhood satellite clinics.

Mondays –

Linden Community Center on 1350 Briarwood Ave.

William H. Adams Community Center on 854 Alton Ave.

Tuesdays

Far East Community Center on 1826 Lattimer Dr.

Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services on 4099 Karl Rd.

Wednesdays

Barack Community Center on 580 E. Woodrow Ave.

Somali Community Association of Ohio on 3422 Cleveland Ave.

Thursdays

Sullivant Gardens Community Center on 755 Renick St.

Bhutanese Community of Central Ohio on 4646 Tamarack Blvd.

Fridays

Westgate Community Center on 455 S. Westgate Ave.

St. Stephen the Martyr Church on 4131 Clime Rd.

The main purpose of these clinics is to increase access to the vaccinations, especially in communities that need it the most. While the pandemic is much more controlled compared to what it was a year back, the new variants are still emerging. So, it is better to take precaution and get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“The incentive is an innovative solution that supports public health and can ultimately increase our vaccination rates getting us closer to herd immunity,” said Councilmember Tyson.

