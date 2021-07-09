Reward offered for information for homicide of young mom in Ohio in 2020

A cash reward is being offered by the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers for information on suspects of the shooting of a 27-year-old woman in her car while her baby was in the backseat that took place on June of 2020 in Ohio.

Jessica Skaggs was found in her black Kia Soul in an alley between Cordell and Blake Avenues in Linden by a resident’s report to the police on the morning of June 17, 2020.

Jessica Skaggs (Central Ohio Crime Stoppers)

When the police arrived at 7:43 a.m., Skaggs was pronounced dead. Her baby was found asleep in the backseat, according to a local ABC outlet .

Police ruled out suicide and announced her 50th homicide in Columbus in 2020.

No one in the neighborhood recognized the car or heard any shots at the time. No suspects have been identified yet by the police.

The nonprofit organization, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, is offering cash reward “for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime,” the nonprofit said on July 4 .

Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips via the new free P3 Tips mobile application on iOS and Android devices as they are no longer receiving tips via text messages. All incoming calls to the nonprofit are protected.

Anyone with information about this crime may call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477), go to their website at www.stopcrime.org or use the P3 Tips mobile application.

