Grants awarded to small and medium-sized business hurt by the pandemic

The state of Ohio is distributing grants up to $30,000 to small and medium-sized businesses opened in 2020 in Ohio, those who are struggling because of the coronavirus.

Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced four grant programs totaling up to $155 million to support food service industry, hotels and motels, and entertainment venues, and small businesses that opened in 2020. The state will be distributing the funds to each of Ohio’s 88 counties, according to a local NBC outlet .

The Food and Beverage Establishment Grant will provide grants of $10,000, $20,000, and $30,000 to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other food and drinking businesses. Total funding available is $100 million.

The Entertainment Venue Grant will provide grants of $10,000, $20,000, and $30,000 to theaters, music venues, spectator sports venues, museums, and other entertainment venues. Total funding available is $20 million.

The Lodging Grant will provide grants of $10,000, $20,000, or $30,000 to hotels, motels, and bed and breakfast operations. Total funding available is $25 million.

The New Small Business Grant will provide grants of $10,000 to small businesses that were established between Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020. Total funding available is $10 million.

The fund was made available by the Ohio General Assembly as part of Senate Bill 108 and Senate Bill 109 that Gov. DeWine signed into law in May.

Applications opened on June 29 and can be submitted at BusinessHelp.Ohio.gov For further guidance on the application process, Ohio Small Business Development Centers and Ohio Minority Business Assistance Centers have advisers to provide support.

Grants will be awarded first-come, first-served basis. If the businesses in a county don’t deplete the county’s allocation by July 31, the funds become available statewide.

