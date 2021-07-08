Jim’s Burger Haven - One "e" away from a perfect description!

It looks like a mirage, but it's real! Some of the best burgers around. Stephen Thorne/LivDeeper10x

If you're anywhere close to Denver, Colorado and your stomach is growling - I've got the solution. Follow me ...

Ok, so I was having fun before I even ordered my burger! They’re playing 1950’s music on the “radio”. Everybody is smiling in their booths, and the food smells delicious.

If you’ve decided not to worry about your cholesterol level today, this is the place for you.

Check out the range of exciting options! Stephen Thorne/LivDeeper10x

Zoom in on those pictures of the menu for a minute. You’ll come to exciting things like Dynabites! They say they are “crispy cheese nuggets and diced chiles”. What an invention!

The list of fountain drinks is crazy long (and they call them fountain drinks!)

But the best part is the note at the bottom: “ADD CHERRY, VANILLA OR CHOCOLATE SYRUP FOR $ 0.25/$ 0.35” How fun is that!

And don’t get me started on the shakes and floats. One of those shakes is Black Raspberry! And another is Pineapple!

Maybe this isn’t real.

If a burger is your choice, and it should be, you have to decide between a 6 inch (Original) and a 4 inch (appropriate for normal human beings). And for each of those – choose single, double or triple.

Give me the 6 inch, of course! And make it a double!

Oh, how to decide?! Stephen Thorne/LivDeeper10x

They claim to be the home of “The original smash, since 1961”. And why would they lie to me?

Wrapped up nice, cozy and warm. Stephen Thorne/LivDeeper10x

It is definitely the flattest, smashedest burger I’ve ever seen. Not much vertical leap there.

But from east to west, it’s about the size of Texas. Extremely tasty. Lots of flavor in every juicy bite. Onions rings were quite good, but I think I’ll try the fries next time. I had a Barq’s Root beer, of course. Can never go wrong there.

Even the seats are fun. And look, there’s a crazy kid raising and lowering the blinds …

Why is he doing that? To have fun, I imagine!

I could live here.

The takeaway

So, what’s the verdict? I think these two patrons defined it for me. The gentlemen cleared their table, and on their way out one turned to the cook and said, “I’ll see you next time.”

I concur!

