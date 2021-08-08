Best Vietnamese Restaurants for Pho and Banh Mi in Houston

Enjoy Banh mi sandwiches and pho made from chef-inspired recipes at Houston's leading restaurants. Vy Huynh/Pixabay

The Blind Goat

There are only a handful of chefs in Houston who have the skill that Christine Ha, executive chef and founder brings to the table. Located in Bravery Chef Hall at 409 Travis Street, this restaurant brings modern Vietnamese to Houston's diverse restaurant goers. Chef Ha's famous G.O.A.T. curry with rice combines lemongrass, coconut, and cilantro in perfect harmony with tender goat meat. Ha also dabbles in unusual experiments, such as the crave-worthy queso, which blends tamarind, shrimp powder, served with wonton chips. You'll be amazed by how similar it tastes to its Tex-Mex counterpart.

Yelp user Leah B. rates the Blind Goat as a five-star establishment, explaining "I've been a huge fan of MasterChef for years and was so excited when I was finally able to eat here. It was really hard to find because there's no sign on the outside, but it was definitely worth it once I sat down. It's located in the Bravery Chef's Hall."

"The staff were very nice and my fiancé and I felt very comfortable. We both had the lemon seagrass vermicelli and everything tasted so fresh. I loved the fish sauce vinaigrette. I've had many vermicelli bowls but this one is most definitely my favorite. I also had Christine's famous rubbish apple pie recommended by one of the chefs. Absolutely loved it. The caramel fish sauce was amazing," she notes.

Banh Mi Bon

This Westheimer restaurant has been open since last summer and serves classics like banh mi with charbroiled beef, chicken, pork and fried egg. The restaurant also serves experimental dishes, such as a banh mi served with stew or curry and eaten like a French dip. Add cream cheese egg rolls to your order, to enjoy a truly unique culinary experience.

Yelp user Elva D. gives her experience with Banh Mi Bon five stars, writing "Our food adventure took us here through word of mouth. One big thing about this small restaurant is that all the ingredients for banh mi, rice plates, egg rolls and noodles are made in house and from scratch. Every bite is about the freshness, and the tastes is what sets it apart from other restaurants we have tried. The chargrilled banh mi is the most amazing banh mi on the menu. The meat is so well seasoned and cooked, and the ingredients and portions are very generous as well." Call 346-802-4794 or visit Banh Mi Bon at 10555 Westheimer Road.

Crawfish & Noodles

More than 10 years ago, Crawfish & Noodles chef/owner began serving mudbugs in delicious garlic butter, just as that style was becoming a staple of the Houston diet. A Viet-Cajun medium is spicy enough, but that's not all. Nguyen's eclectic menu includes Vietnamese fried chicken dishes and deeply delicious hot-pots like oxtail. Prepare to wait an hour or so to enjoy this restaurant's tasty fare. This restaurant is located at 11360 Bellaire Boulevard.

Yelp user Patrick JT visiting Houston from California gives Crawfish & Noodles four stars. He writes, "Our local friends treated us to some wonderful food at Crawfish & Noodles. The place was humming with activity even though it was already 9 p.m. We had to wait about 15 minutes before they could seat us. They ordered about 4 pounds of crawfish, corn, potatoes, vegetarian noodles, and an order of soft shell crab. Wow, for not being hungry, we gobbled up everything."

