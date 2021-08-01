Six Exciting Things to See and Do in Eagle Pass, TX

Pick up a few Mexican-inspired crafts at markets in Eagle Pass, Texas and just across the border in Piedras Negras. Braden Collum/Unsplash

Eagle Pass is an unassuming but infinitely exciting town on the Texas-Mexico border. For example, the only casino in the entire state of Texas is in Eagle Pass. You will also find an original military outpost that dates back to the city's early days. That structure is still standing along with other reminders of the two worlds that Eagle Pass straddles.

You might stumble upon Eagle Pass by accident like I did when I visited. Or, you could plan to see the sights and experience the sounds of this emerging border town the next time you take a road trip through Texas. Here are a few of the most fascinating and unexpected things to see and do in Eagle Pass.

Try Your Luck at Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel

Take a chance at the daily Texas Hold'Em tables and penny slots at Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel on Lucky Eagle Drive, the state's only casino. A must-visit accommodation for locals and tourists, ff you're not interested in gambling, enjoy delicious food at one of several on-site restaurants, order a cocktail at one of the hotel bars and relax at the outdoor swimming pool.

Swim Laps at Eagle Pass Swimming Complex

Every day but Sunday, head to the swim complex at 1990 Second Street for a dip, exhilarating fun on the waterslide, or swim lessons. The swimming complex is available to rent for parties on Monday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Swimming daily is an excellent activity if you visit a friend or family member in Eagle Pass during the summer.

Play a Round of Golf at Eagle Pass Golf Club

If you packed your clubs, you might not expect to find an opportunity to play a full round of golf in Eagle Pass. But, Eagle Pass Golf Club, a municipal course on Del Rio Boulevard, offers nine holes and 18 tee boxes totaling 6,217 yards. The course's water hazards, large fairways and gentle greens provide a decent-enough challenge for players at all skill levels.

Fish at Maverick County Lake

This area is perfect for outdoor recreation enthusiasts. If you like fishing, get your fishing pole and pack a lunch and head out to the local pond on Main Street. In addition to a fishing pier, the area features softball fields, playground equipment for the kids. a picnic area, and a 1.5-mile jogging and walking trail.

Explore Our Nation's Past at Fort Duncan Park

In addition to the sports complex and softball fields, the park also houses Fort Duncan Museum, a structure that commemorates the First United States Infantry encampment launched in 1849. The park and museum on Bliss Street, part of the National Register of Historic Places, offers exhibits on the fort's history and tours of the original army headquarters building, one of eight restored buildings in the park.

Visit Plaza de las Culturas in Nearby Mexico

This site is minutes away on the other side of the border in Piedras Negras. Pyramids, sculptures and murals pay tribute to Maya, Aztec and Olmec cultures. Take lots of photos, enjoy the playgrounds, planetarium, and fountains, and hit a few open-air markets before you head home.

