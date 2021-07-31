Fun Things To Do While on Summer Vacation in Rehoboth Beach

A busy vacation spot facing the Atlantic Ocean, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, offers fun and engaging activities for the whole family. Bob Bowie/Unsplash

Sun worshippers come to Rehoboth Beach for the shore. The beach skirts a mile-long boardwalk packed with shops, restaurants and bars. It gets crowded during peak season, but beachgoers note that the sands are clean and the waves are calm, making the beach very family-friendly.

In contrast, recent vacationers pointed out that the boardwalk isn't as long as others along the eastern seaboard. The many local businesses ensure that visitors won't run out of things to do.

Visiting the beach is free, and access the sand from numerous access points. Lifeguards patrol the beach seven days a week. If you plan to drive, you'll need to pay for parking at metered spaces or by buying a parking permit. You can also buy an extended use parking permits, depending on your vacation plans.

Relax, Swim or Hike at Cape Henlopen State Park

Located approximately two miles north of Rehoboth Beach along the coast, Cape Henlopen State Park offers a quiet stretch of sand for swimming, fishing and hiking. Gordons Pond is one of the more popular trails in the park.

The nearly three-mile-long course offers a scenic overlook ideal for watching birds and wildlife. The beach is another park popular with locals. Amenities include beach umbrella rentals and a bathhouse. The handicap-accessible state park provides campgrounds, seasonal horseback riding and a bait and tackle shop.

You can get to the Gordons Pond parking area by taking Ocean Drive north up from Rehoboth Beach. You have access to another entrance just one mile east of Cape May–Lewes Ferry. Open from 8 a.m. to sunset year-round, the parking area charges daily entry fees for Delaware registered vehicles and out-of-state vehicles.

Play Games and Ride the Carousel at Funland

In business since 1962, this family-owned amusement park is a must-visit attraction on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. The park features 16 midway games and an arcade and 19 rides. this old-fashioned park is perfect for families who need a break from the beach.

Rides include a carousel for more minor children and a haunted mansion for teens and adults. You can also play games like whack-a-mole and skeeball to show your competitive side. Keep in mind that some rides require riders to be a certain height for safety.

The amusement park is free to enter the park, but you pay for rides and games. You can save on the cost by buying multiticket booklets. They don't expire, so you can use them the next time you visit.

