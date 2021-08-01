Top-Rated Whimsical Wedding Venues for Washington Area Couples in Warrenton, VA

Warrenton is situated less than one hour south of Washington DC and has a wide range of first-rate wedding venues for couples of all ages. Natasha Fernandez/Pexels

Being from Northern Virginia or Washington DC, you might want to have your wedding closer to the nation's capital to accommodate friends and family who live nearby. Depending on your wedding date, you might find venues closer to the city booked up or out of your price range. Just down Routh 29 South, you'll find the charming town of Warrenton offering picturesque wedding venues in unique settings such as vineyards, historical sites and farms. Here are three of the top-rated wedding venues in Warrenton.

Black Horse Inn

Located in Warrenton, VA, Black Horse Inn is a serene wedding estate perfect for destination events. Situated in the heart of hunting country 45 minutes south of Washington, DC, this venue is nestled amidst lovely views, horse stables and manicured gardens.

The stately mansion was built in the 1850s and includes 10 stunning suites for your wedding party and guests to relax and enjoy on your wedding weekend. The house offers touches of refinement such as white columns and high ceilings, all of which boost the inn's sophisticated ambiance. You can host up to 120 people for wedding events on the Gazebo, Garden Terrace, Grand Terrace, or Pear Terrace.

Newlyweds typically hold receptions in the Gilded Fox Ballroom, a space featuring floor-length windows and high ceilings. Natural light floods this elegant room, and polished wooden floors add to the aesthetic. On-site wedding planners help you coordinate catering, bartending and your wedding program. They also prepare the suites and organize champagne toasts as requested.

Poplar Springs Manor

Tucked away in the heart of wine country, Poplar Springs is one of Warrenton's truly unique and romantic wedding venues. Revel in the site's old-world elegance and historical charm and old-world on your wedding day.

Poplar Springs Manor is steeped in Civil War history and offers rustic sophistication in the form of a lovely stone terrace, a carriage house, and a beautifully landscaped lawn. The luxury, family-friendly resort offers numerous event planning personnel to ensure your wedding day happens without a hitch.

Airlie

The historic countryside estate has 300 acres of farmland and works well as a serene sanctuary for your once-in-a-lifetime celebration. There are numerous spots on-site to host a romantic ceremony, from the breathtaking indoor event spaces to the expansive gardens.

Airlie permits couples to host celebrations tailored to their styles and schedules. The skilled event planning staff understands that every wedding is different and offers a seamless approach to catering to each couple's needs.

No matter the setting you choose, Airlie's team works to create an event suited to your preferences. With space for 180 guests, the venue offers space for your nearest and dearest friends and family to enjoy the lovely setting.

On the lawn, couples exchange vows in a beautiful garden setting. A lakeside tent is available as a shelter, depending on the weather. The pavilion is the venue's most sought-after indoor space because it offers an elegant, bright and airy setting for formal gatherings.

Couples enjoy the grandeur of Airlie because of its timeless charm. Concerning the food, Airlie House has a staff of talented chefs who source farm-fresh ingredients directly from the manor's farm.

