Distinctive Venues for Memorable Wedding Ceremonies and Receptions in Lancaster, PA

Lancaster has several award-winning wedding venues easily accessible from major cities like Philadelphia and Baltimore. Jonathan Borba/Pexels

Moonstone Manor

This venue is located in Elizabethtown. The manor features various spaces ranging from manicured gardens to spacious reception tents, offering a customized set up sure to leave a lasting impression on your guests.

Once a public house, the manor dates back to 1742 and is a romantic wedding venue and bed and breakfast. Your guests can walk the magical grounds, featuring a bubbling creek, gristmill ruins, a wrought-iron gazebo and a romantic pavilion.

Each location provides a spectacular backdrop for various aspects of your ceremony. Whether your wedding is a large celebration or an intimate event, Moonstone Manor can accommodate you. On your special day, you will have access to separate on-site dressing rooms to prepare for the festivities. Depending on your needs, you can book the venue for a full or half-day ceremony.

Get more information from Moonstone Manor's wedding team at (717) 361-0826.

Harmony Hall Estate

Located in Middletown, Harmony Hall Estate does not disappoint, thanks to its elegant decor and versatile spaces. The historic site was built in the 1700s, adding to the property's charms. The multiple event rooms, timeless design, variety of services and flexible packages make it easy for couples to host a celebration that matches their style.

Founded by Karen Taylor, Harmony Hall Estate encompasses 18 acres with natural woods and meticulously landscaped areas. The outdoor paradise complements the subtly decorated interior, making the space easy to transform and meet your vision.

Harmony Hall Estate has a dedicated team passionate about orchestrating your wedding so that it turns out great. The estate offers numerous services, from event production, complete catering and wedding planning. The event planning team welcomes outside caterers to give couples more choices regarding food and beverage offerings.

The indoor space features hardwood floors and neutral color schemes to complement various wedding themes. Harmony Hall Estate also features a completely renovated historic farmhouse. The venue has room for up to 60 people to celebrate as well as dressing rooms. Soon-to-be newlyweds exchange vows outside before relocating into an exquisite ballroom for their reception.

The estate's booking personnel can be reached at (717) 985-9300 ext. 1.

The Inn at Leola Village

As wedding venues go, the Inn at Leola Village is a cut above the ordinary. Qualified wedding planners at the venue can make your wedding day an event to remember with a customized celebration to suit your needs.

You'll fall in love with the venue's many acres of gardens, rustic and elegant reception and ceremony sites, as well as a conveniently located boutique, spa and salon. The inn has floral designers as well as cuisine and pastry chefs all at your disposal. Located in Lancaster County, the Inn at Leola Village is approximately a two-hour drive from Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Baltimore, New York City and New Jersey.

Call (717) 656-7002 for more information.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.