Fun Family Vacation Adventures for the Whole Family in Port Aransas

Wide beaches make Port Aransas a great place to experience diverse adventures on your family vacation. Bearded Texan Travels/Pexels

Port Aransas is a well-established vacation town on Mustang Island. Situated in the Gulf of Mexico, there are many fun and engaging things to do in Port Aransas. This makes the town popular with Texans residents and visitors to the state for family vacations. Port Aransas appeals to people who like to fish, sunbathe, parasail and watch birds.

In Port Aransas, restaurants and the beach are right near your hotel, ensuring convenience as you relax. Here are a few family-friendly things to do in Port Aransas.

Hit the Beach

Port Aransas is a great vacation spot for those who want to get to the beach quickly. The beach town is only four hours drive from Austin and Houston and two and a half hours drive from San Antonio. The beaches are wide and hard-packed with silky-soft sand, making the surface perfect for strolling, running or biking. Pick up a beach pass which is good for one year, and head to Port Aransas beaches whenever the spirit moves you.

Small waves and warm water make the Gulf kid and dog friendly. For a vacation to remember, build an enormous sandcastle with your children. While relaxing on the beach, you also listen to waves, hunt for seashells or just read a book.

Take a Dolphin-Watching Tour

Dolphin Watch Nature Tours provides short dolphin watching tours in the waters around Mustang Island. You and your family will see dolphins and fishers in boats nearby. Tour guides give lessons on dolphins and other sea life found in the Gulf of Mexico.

Go Fishing

Port Aransas is known as a leading fishing destination in Texas. Bay and shallow-water fishing are ideal around Mustang Island. You can travel with your own boat or rent one. Expect to catch flounder, redfish and shad trout. Tuna, sailfish and marlin can be seen in the deeper waters of the Gulf. If you don't have a fishing boat, you and your family can also fish off one of them along the jetties or four fishing piers in Port Aransas.

Stop by the Texas State Aquarium

Located in nearby Corpus Christi, the Texas State Aquarium offers an educational and fun adventure for the whole family. You will see live animal exhibits highlighting sea life of the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

The Aquarium also has a 4D theater offering daily showings. After viewing all the exhibits, let your kids get wet and wear themselves out in the outdoor splash park.

Go Parasailing

The noteworthy breeze off the Gulf makes parasailing a highly sought-after activity for vacationers in Port Aransas. There is plenty of open water to soar into the sky. Your children as young as seven years old can participate in parasailing as long as they're supervised by an adult such as a relative or instructor.

If your kids really want to parasail and you prefer to watch from the boat, sign up to be a rider. This is an excellent alternative for members of the family who might be nervous about participating in the sport.

