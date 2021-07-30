Three Top-Rated Restaurants Serving Tacos and Other Mexican Food Favorites in Roanoke, VA

Visit restaurants and food trucks to sample some of the best Mexican food in the Roanoke area. Emily Simenauer/Unsplash

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke might be the last place you would expect to find a vibrant restaurant scene. As luck would have it, Roanoke is a great place for Mexican food lovers to find delicious tacos and other favorites made fresh daily. These are three popular Mexican eateries highly rated by visitors on Yelp.

Mi Tapatia

Mi Tapatia has an authentic festive vibe that makes you feel at home as soon as you walk in the door. Located at 4818 Williamson Road, this casual restaurant has a well-stocked bar and dining room and a menu with familiar and lesser-known dishes. If you're in the mood for tacos, you get four made with homemade tortillas, high-quality, delicious meat, plus cilantro, lime and onions.

Yelp user Dremma G. gives this restaurant a five-star rating. "If you want real food, go here. We have been there twice, and each time the food was fantastic. Nothing fancy about the dining room, all the effort has been put into the menu, which is the way it should be. On the weekends, they set up a grill outside and cook their own style BBQ Chicken and ribs. Great flan too!"

Contact the restaurant at (540) 561-0880

Taco Riendo

Make room in your schedule this weekend if you want outstanding tacos, burritos or tortas. The friendly server at the food truck, which is only available on the weekends, serves up memorable tacos made fresh to order. Located at 5411 Williamson Road, the food truck can be found beside Reyna Produce Market, ready to serve up authentic lengua, which is tongue, barbacoa and carne asada tacos.

Yelp user Amy B gives Taco Riendo a five-star rating. "Authentic Mexican food and by far the best in the area! It's a food truck but there are tables there so you can stay and eat. Tortas, sopes, taquitos, tacos, gorditas and other delicious authentic foods made with your choice of meats (asada, lengua, tripa, chicken and more). Delicious!!"

Call (336) 682-7089 for hours of operation.

Tucos Taqueria Garaje

For a delightful experience in Downtown Roanoke, check out Tucos Taqueria Garaje, especially when the weather is warm. This restaurant is located at 416 Salem Ave and has a lovely outdoor patio that's perfect for sampling Mexican favorites such as tacos and chips and salsa as well as beer and marguaritas.

The restaurant makes tacos to order. You can choose from a wide variety of toppings, including lettuce, sour cream, cheese, salsa, cilantro and pico de gallo with a squeeze of lime.

Yelp user Marcela M. rated gives this restaurant a four-star rating. "We ordered a starter of chips and guac. Not badly priced at $5. We also ordered two tacos on special (the Cajun and the spicy garlic taco) and an ahi tuna taco, and pork carnitas taco. I ordered the Cajun with fried green tomatoes as a filling. Loved how unique that was and definitely my first time eating a taco of the sort. The remoulade had a very good kick to it. I ordered the spicy garlic with veggies. I liked the ample amount of sauce and cucumbers included. The sauce was tasty."

Call (540) 682-8636 for more information.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.