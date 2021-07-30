Top Trails for Outdoor Adventures, Exercise and Sightseeing in Greensboro, NC

Paved and gravel surfaces make Greensboro trails perfect for biking, jogging and hiking. StockSnap/Pixabay

As North Carolina's third-largest city, Greensboro is home to national companies like Bank of America, American Express and Cone Health. It is also home to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. With a robust economy and diverse population, it's not surprising that Greensboro has well-developed outdoor adventure trails among the city's many things to do.

Greenboro's natural surface trails offer endless opportunities for outdoor exercise and fun. These trails exist with recreational enthusiasts in mind. Beautiful scenery, lakes, trees, wildflowers and wildlife make Greensboro trails a must for locals and visitors alike. This list highlights recommended trails for biking, hiking, walking and running in the Greensboro area

Louise Chatfield Trail Hagan Stone Park

The Louise Chatfield trail is 4.3 miles long and circumnavigates the park alongside camping and playground areas. The trail, however, does not intersect with amenities and the park's many visitors, so you can walk or run continuously without interruption. Competitive runners enjoy this trail because it includes a 5K cross-country course often used by college and high school athletes.

Greensboro Watershed Lakes Trails

Watershed Lakes trails get many visitors, especially on the weekends when the weather is warm. Despite crowds, you can find a bit of quiet on Osprey trail. This 2.3-mile trail runs along Lake Townsend's southern shore. The Osprey trail allows you to enjoy the lake, wetlands and black water creeks as you exercise alone or with friends.

Nat Greene trail has the usual blend of water and woods typical for the Watershed Lakes area. As one of the oldest trails at the lake, the Nat Greene trail stretches 3.6 miles between Lake Brandt Marina and Old Battleground Road. For a more challenging outdoor exercise experience, combine the Nat Greene trail with the Atlantic and Yadkin Rail trail, the Wild Turkey trail and the Palmetto trail.

Laurel Bluff is one of the six lake trails that make up the Mountains-to-Sea trail which runs through northern Greensboro. At 3.5 miles, the Laurel Bluff trail is a great starting point for hiking west to Clingman's Dome or east to Jockey's Ridge. You can also hike west to Bur-Mil Park or east to Bryan Park to shake up your routine.

Guilford Courthouse National Military Park

This trail is easily more than the 2.5 miles documented by park officials. On this trail, you'll be able to visit eight natural and human historical sites, including the spot of the 1781 Battle of Guilford Courthouse, which took place during the American Revolution. To avoid getting lost, it's a good idea to take a trail map with you. These are available at the park visitor's center.

Bicentennial Greenway-Gibson Park

The Bicentennial Greenway is a Guilford County and the City of Greensboro collaboration. The collaboration brings to life 14.5 mile of gravel and asphalt trail for walking, jogging, biking and hiking. Bring your walking shoes and bike to experience both types of outdoor fun on this diverse trail. Expect to find the Bicentennial Greenway open weekdays and weekends from sunrise to sunset.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.