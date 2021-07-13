Standout Walking and Hiking Areas in Loudoun County, VA

Take in the beautiful scenery and fresh air while hiking Loudoun County trails. Icsilviu/Pixabay

When you’re ready to exercise outdoors, consider hiking through Loudoun County’s unique parks. Parks in this area offer diverse and beautiful terrain including woodlands, wildlife, wildflowers and riverfront views. No matter your skill level, Loudoun County offers numerous opportunities to get fit and explore natural beauty just 45 minutes west of Washington, DC.

Ball’s Bluff Battlefield Regional Park

Situated above the Potomac River just north of Leesburg, walk the one-mile trail alongside this smallest of National Cemeteries. This cemetery is where soldiers who died in the 1861 Battle of Ball’s Bluff are buried. Along the walking trail of this well-preserved historic site, you will find interpretive signs, which lead you past the cemetery through the woods to high ground with spectacular views of the Potomac River and surrounding neighborhoods.

Algonkian Regional Park

Perfectly situated on the Potomac River in Sterling, Algonkian Regional Park offers approximately 838 acres for outdoor fun, including natural and paved hiking trails. The trails extend through open fields and wooded areas and even includes cliffs you can climb to view the Potomac River. Plan a picnic after your hike, which you can enjoy at one of the park’s picnic shelters. If you would like to stay and hike longer than one day, you can book one of Algonkian Regional Park’s rustic cabins in advance. Check the NOVA Parks website for prices and availability.

Beaverdam Reservoir

This 600-acre suburban park in Ashburn features a six-mile, winding trail through dense woods and breezy shoreline. You can hike Beaverdam Reservoir year-round with your four-legged family members, as long as they’re on a leash. Even though the park can be accessed from neighborhoods, Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority strongly advises visitors to park within the park area which has plenty of parking.

Though parks are now open across Northern Virginia, be advised that you may be required to wear a face covering in indoor areas and where social distancing is not possible.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.