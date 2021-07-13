Top Scenic Places to Hike in Near Ashburn, VA

Engage nature with your family and friends on beautiful walking trails in Ashburn Pille Kirsi/Pexels

On the surface, Ashburn might seem like a bedroom community, especially with the long lines of cars that exit and enter the community daily. Beneath the surface, however, you ill find that this area located about 45 minutes west of Washington, DC, has several unique outdoor areas that are perfect for walking, hiking and having outdoor fun. Here are three popular hiking areas you might wish to visit this summer.

Banshee Reeks Nature Preserve

Just south of Leesburg lies a 695-acre nature preserve featuring 20 miles of marked hiking trails in the valleys and rolling hills along Goose Creek. Take in the diverse flora and fauna, which is protected as a result of the area’s Nature Preserve designation. Banshee Reeks Nature Preserve, managed by Loudoun County, is open to visitors Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday and Sunday. Your four-legged family member is welcome but must be kept on a leash, according to park rules.

The Appalachian Trail

Hike Virginia’s Rollercoaster, which is the relatively short but challenging stretch of the Appalachian Trail that passes through Loudoun County. At Bear’s Den off Route 7, you will find amazing views of the Shenandoah Valley off to the west. Just above Round Hill, the hiking trail snakes down the mountain and past the Blackburn Trail Center holiday cabins. Stop by the rustic lodge that dates back to 1910 for rest and refreshments on the way back to your car.

Washington and Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park

A popular outdoor recreation area in the county, the 45-mile narrow park extends from Sterling to Purcellville at the Washington and Old Dominion Railroad. The trial is ideal for hiking or cycling, especially the flat part between Hamilton and Purcellville. Enjoy the sight of beautiful farms as you go and grab a snack in the old-fashioned shops at the end of the trail.

