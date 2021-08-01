Atlanta, GA

Thinking About Buying A Home in Atlanta? Here's Exactly How To Budget

Lindsay Walston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZjBY_0bE7DOTz00
Getty Images Pro

If you've considered buying a home you probably know that the very first step of the process is to determine your budget. The absolute worst thing you can do is fall in love with a house you can’t afford. Not only is it incredibly disappointing but that house will also set unrealistic expectations for the rest of the homes you see and make it feel like you are taking a significant "down-grade" into homes within your budget. There are a lot of unofficial estimate calculators out there that can give you a general idea of your budget. If you're not familiar at all with the mortgage process, I would also recommend doing your research before you proceed. To get a better understanding of loan options and common terminology and to get access to a mortgage calculator, Click Here.

Most Atlanta lenders will use some form of debt to income ratio (a comparison of your debt you have to how much money you make). You can also get a loan pre-approval that will tell you what a lender is willing to approve you for a mortgage (remember there are still no guarantees at this point). A pre-approval letter can strengthen an offer on a home if you choose to submit one. But remember, just because a lender approves you up to a specific amount doesn’t mean you should max out your budget. Many people are actually able to qualify for a home that would be much more than they could comfortably afford on a monthly basis. While it is exciting to see a big number on the pre-qualification or pre-approval letter there are also certain considerations you should make when determining your true budget. Buying a home is much more than the purchase price and monthly payment. There are many other expenses to consider to ensure you make a decision you'll be happy with for years to come.

  • Ideal Lifestyle – Keep in mind your home is a cost. Going to the top end of your budget will pull from the money you could spend doing other things like traveling, going out to eat, shopping, decorating, doing renovations, giving, etc. While a nice big house is wonderful, but it's also no fun to be “house poor” and feel like you cannot do anything else because your margin for the “fun” or discretionary expenses is gone. Being willing to give up your daily coffee habit is one thing but consider what sacrifices might have a lasting impact on your quality of life.
  • Maintenance and Utilities – The cost of a home isn’t just the monthly mortgage payment. Try to estimate or consider how much a home is going to cost to maintain. Regular maintenance and monthly costs including water, electricity, gas, and insurance are all additional expenses. Some costs might be situation-dependent. If there is a big yard, would you want to hire a lawn service company? You should be able to get a good estimate of monthly costs through area averages. Just remember that the cost of a house isn’t just in the house payment but also in all of the monthly expenses required to keep the house in working order. Deferring maintenance can lead to major issues in the future so these are definitely not things you want to put off for the sake of saving a few bucks.
  • Emergency Fund – Life happens. Having a few months of savings in an emergency fund is crucial to giving yourself some security and peace of mind. It may be tempting to dump that emergency fund into your down payment to get a bigger house but please consider holding back a few months expenses. While a home warranty might be able to protect you from unexpected home-related expenses in the short term, it doesn’t protect you against other unexpected expenses like medical bills, car issues or job changes. Things like that are stressful enough without having to be worried about how you are going to pay your mortgage on top of it all.
  • Moving and Initial Home Expenses – Moving is not cheap, whether you are moving across town or across the country. Even a DIY move will generally cost you a couple of thousand dollars (this will vary of course depending on how much stuff you have!). Make sure you budget these costs into your immediate house expenses. Also, factor in any set-up or installation fees for utilities and any purchases you would like to make for your new home (furniture, window treatments, décor etc.) as those add up quickly!
  • Future Plans and Expenses – Consider any new expenses you are expecting within the next few years and how that might impact your finances. Any future large purchases should be factored into monthly expenses (i.e. new car). When we purchased our first home we were planning on having a baby soon after so that is a consideration we made with our budget (because lets face it, kids are expensive!). It’s true that typically income will go up with time as well but it may or may not be enough to cover a change in expenses so it is definitely worth considering.

The truth of the matter is that you figure out what is best for your individual (or family) financial situation. Don't let a piece of paper from a lender skew your budget. While it is enticing to get the biggest house you possibly can, long term it can be more stressful than it's worth and put you in a bad financial situation. In the end, you have to do what is right for you!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5512231f43f8c018c4a0ae1180fa7d08.blob

I initially discovered a love of real estate through my own experiences purchasing and flipping our first home in Roswell several years ago. As a REALTOR® with Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, I strive to exceed the expectations of my clients by providing an innovative and personalized real estate experience. I love helping home buyers envision the potential of a space to create their dream home, whether they are purchasing their first home or their 10th. I also enjoy helping homeowners maximize their investment through intentional staging, home preparation, and creative marketing strategy. A data and research nerd, I am always up to date on market trends and believe in the value of strong market knowledge in advocating for my clients.

Atlanta, GA
82 followers
Loading

More from Lindsay Walston

Moving? 18 Critical Hacks To Make The Process Easier

Can we all agree that moving is miserable? Anything that can make the process more efficient or just less frustrating can be a major win. Here are some of the most tried and true tips that can keep you sane as you move.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

No, Just Using The Listing Agent Is Not A Good Idea When Buying A Home in Atlanta

Buying a home is probably one of the largest financial investments you will ever make. Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as just finding your dream home on the market and moving in. There are many steps that are required between submitting an offer and being handed the keys to your new house. Because of the complexity of the process, hiring a buyer’s agent is critical to protecting your best interests and ensuring that the large investment you’re about to make will be a good one. Why? Here are 7 great reasons you should consider:Read full story
Atlanta, GA

1 in 4 Tenants in Atlanta Is Behind on Their Rent. With the Eviction Moratorium Expiring, What Happens Next?

With the 11 month long eviction moratorium set to expire today, many Atlanta residents are left wondering what the repercussions might be. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, approximately 24% of tenants in the state of Georgia are behind on their rent. Georgia actually has the third highest percentage of tenants beind on payments in the nation, ranking behind only Mississippi (29%) and South Carolina (24%).Read full story

Eight Almost Painless Cleaning Hacks...Zero Massive Effort Required

Do you consider yourself a pretty clean person and yet every single weekend find yourself with a messy house, having to spend hours “catching-up” on all of the cleaning tasks that had been neglected throughout the week. Your true “free” time is probably few and far between and you certainly didn’t want to spend that time scrubbing bathrooms on the weekends.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Have You Seen It Too? This Atlanta Real Estate Market Has Gotten Weird...

It has been quite a year in the Atlanta real estate world. The market has been incredibly hot this year (and, if we're being honest, pretty wild too). The rules basically went out the window. Houses sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars over list price with more offers than sellers could actually count. Buyers waived inspections, appraisals, and just about any potential contingency they could in order to compete. The truth is, it's not like that anymore for the typical home in Atlanta. Sure, some listings are red-hot and generate the wild interest that occurred for any almost livable house in a desirable area earlier this year, but that's no the norm anymore.Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Have To Sell Your House To Buy Another in Atlanta? How To Protect Yourself in Today’s Market

The majority of people in the Atlanta area cannot afford to own more than one house at a time. If you need the money out of your current home to purchase a new one, you may be concerned about how you can time the sale and purchase so that you don't end up homeless or footing two mortgage payments. In previous markets, your Atlanta agent could use what is called a "contingency on sale" in which the purchase of your new home is directly contingent on the sale of your current one. It is really the safest option because it contractually prevents you from having to purchase another home while you still own your first. But, in today's hypercompetitive market, that probably isn't going to fly. If you are looking to put an offer on a popular home, the fewest contingencies wins, every time. Most sellers will not consider a contingency on sale.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Ready To Become a Homeowner? How To Save for Your Downpayment As Quickly as Possible

If you've been thinking about buying a home, you may have already played around with an online mortgage calculator or have a general idea of how much house you can afford. For many people, the primary thing that stands in their way is coming up with a sufficient downpayment. The good news is that saving for a downpayment just takes a little bit of planning and a lot of discipline, but it is completely doable.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Buying A House In Atlanta? Be Sure To Ask These Questions First

The home buying process can get overwhelming really quickly. But, knowing the right questions to ask can be critical in helping you decide whether or not a home is right for you. Remember to treat the home buying process as an interview. The goal is to gather as much information as possible about the home so that there are no surprises later. The last thing you want is to move into your dream home only to discover a major hidden defect with the house, that you have nuisance neighbors, or find some unnerving activities going on down the street. Asking the right questions can help ensure that a home you might be falling in love with is the best decision for you. Plus, here in the Atlanta area, there are some things the seller’s agent or seller only has to disclose if asked! In addition, while you may already have the answer to some of these questions, asking again is a good way to cross-check to ensure consistency. The questions also assess how savvy the buyer’s agent is about the home and the area, which can be crucial in negotiation if you decide to make an offer.Read full story

How to Declutter Any Space...Quickly

There are a lot of really complex decluttering guides out there with 10-15 steps. Let's keep it simple shall we? Whether you are moving because you are buying or selling a home or because you just want to rid your home of stuff you haven’t used in years, here is your super simple guide to decluttering anything.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Sorry Atlanta Home Sellers, Your Prime Window Has Passed

The Atlanta real estate market has been red-hot this year. Homes have sold for six figures above their asking price at a startling rate. But, sorry sellers, these crazy over-list sales prices are no longer the norm. They still happen, to be sure, but primarily in homes that are grossly under-priced, are in a super premium area, are trendy, and are fully move-in ready. Hate to break it to you, but that is just a small fraction of your typical homes on the market.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Planning on Selling Your Atlanta Home? 8 Questions To Ask To Get the Best Agent

Finding a real estate agent to sell your home in the Atlanta area is easy. Finding the “right” real estate agent is the challenging part. Did you know that 70-80% of home sellers will hire the first agent they speak with? That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as long as you are asking the right questions. You may think it doesn't matter who is listing your house since the Atlanta housing market is so hot. After all, everything sells right? Nope. Your agent can either make you or cost you money, sometimes tens of thousands of dollars. Make sure you interview any potential agent thoroughly to ensure he or she is the best fit for you. After all, they will be helping you sell what is potentially your single largest investment. This is a big deal! Not sure what to ask? Here are 8 important questions.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Selling Your Atlanta Home? 10 Ways To Create Curb Appeal on a Tight Budget

Selling your home in Atlanta? You've likely heard that curb appeal is crucial to attracting potential buyers to your home. The truth is, most buyers won't even look at a home that they're not attracted to by their first impression. In the current hot Atlanta real estate market, it may be tempting to do very little to your home to get it ready for the market. After all, there will probably still be a bidding war, right? Wrong. Not adequately preparing your property to hit the market can cause you to leave thousands of dollars on the table in the sale of your home.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The Avenue at East Cobb to Get A Major Avalon-Style Facelift

Last week, the owners of East Cobb's one-time premier shopping center, The Avenues at East Cobb, entered into a joint venture partnership with North American Properties. This group is a commercial real estate company that also owns the Avalon development in Alpharetta and has been responsible for the creation or remodeling of many open-air shopping centers around the city.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The Biggest Threat to the Atlanta Real Estate Industry Isn’t What You Think

Discount and flat-fee brokerages, and people selling their homes on their own tend to be perceived as the biggest threats to the real estate profession in the Atlanta area, and for good reason. The perception that your job can be done for a third of the price or even without you is enough to threaten any professional group. But, in reality, the clients that are seeking the absolute cheapest option should not be your typical agent's market share. There will always be someone willing to do the job cheaper than you. That's not where your value is. If you try to play the discount game you will lose every time.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

10 Things You Must Do After Moving In to Your Atlanta Home

Are you moving into a new home in Atlanta? Congratulations! Packing up and moving can be a daunting task and can get overwhelming very quickly. Now that you're finally in your new home there are a few things you should do from a safety, cost, and quality of life perspective. It doesn't matter if you're moving into an apartment, condo, or large single-family home, these little tasks can make the new house feel like home quickly while also maintaining your safety (and budget) but might otherwise get forgotten about in the chaos.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

10 High Impact Kitchen Updates That Can Be Done on a Tiny Budget

In a perfect world, if you wanted to update your kitchen you could just toss out a quick $30,000-40,000 or more for a total kitchen overhaul (the average cost for this type of renovation). Or, even better, buy a home that already has your dream kitchen. That sounds nice, but what if it’s not realistic? And, for a lot of people it probably isn't, especially given this hot Atlanta real estate market. If you've purchased a home recently, you may have had to make some sacrifices to stay within your budget, and kitchen updates may have been one of them. The great news is there are some really high-impact changes that you can make for very little money. Not only will these updates make your kitchen feel fresh and more updated, but they also add value to your home.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

These 10 Features Have a Larger Impact on Your Atlanta Home’s Resale Value Than You May Realize

If you are considering selling your Atlanta-area home, then, of course, you know that resale value matters. But unless you’re planning on staying in a home forever, considering resale value is just as important when you are purchasing a home too. Sure, cosmetic upgrades generally increase the value of your home, but only to a certain point. There are actually many other factors that play a bigger role than you may realize in the Atlanta area. These things are worth considering, even if you are just purchasing your first home because it can ensure that you are making a good investment. You may be able to change some of these factors, while others may be much more permanent or outside of your control. Curious what they are?Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Under Contract on a Home in Atlanta? Here Are 7 Things You Need To Know About Your Inspection

So your offer has been accepted on a house? Congratulations! That's no easy feat in the Atlanta housing market! Even if you haven't gotten an offer accepted yet, it's good to know how to prepare for the next phase of home buying...due diligence and home inspection. Depending on your contract, due diligence can range from several days to two weeks in duration. More common in the Atlanta market over the last few months is the right to request repairs, in which you can only terminate your contract if you and the seller cannot agree to repairs needed on the home. Either way, this is your chance to get as much additional information on your potential new home as possible. The good news? If you find out something you don’t like or that the seller is unwilling to fix, you can walk away un-penalized…as long as you do it before your due diligence expires.Read full story

Think You’ll Be Able To Recoup Renovation Costs in Resale Value? Think Again.

Thinking about doing a home renovation? It might be beneficial to first consider the value it will add to your home. Even if you’re not planning on moving in the immediate future, if you are considering moving within the next 3-5 years it is wise to keep in mind the impact any renovation costs might have on resale value. After all, who doesn’t want to get to enjoy the renovations you complete on your home AND reap the benefits of added resale value?Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy