Looking To Add Value to Your Home? Here Are 5 Projects With the Highest and Lowest Return on Investment

Considering remodeling your home? Not all remodeling projects are created equal. While you might assume that you can recoup the costs of a remodel in an increased home value (or future sales price), the truth is some projects have a much higher return on investment than others. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) published the Remodeling Impact Report which studied the average return on investment of the most common remodeling projects. You might be surprised which projects had the highest return on investment, and which had the lowest:

5 Projects with the Highest Return On Investment

5. Basement Conversion to Living Area - 64% return on investment

5% of REALTORS® suggested sellers complete this project before resale

2% of REALTORS® said that this specific update helped close the sale

4. Insulation Upgrade - 83% return on investment

4% of REALTORS® suggested sellers complete this project before resale

No REALTORS® said that this specific update helped close the sale

3. HVAC Replacement - 85% return on investment

20% of REALTORS® suggested sellers complete this project before resale

7% of REALTORS® said that this specific update helped close the sale

2. Refinished Hardwood Flooring - 100% return on investment

27% of REALTORS® suggested sellers complete this project before resale

5% of REALTORS® said that this specific update helped close the sale

1. New Wood Flooring - 106% return on investment

16% of REALTORS® suggested sellers complete this project before resale

5% of REALTORS® said that this specific update helped close the sale

5 Projects with the Lowest Return On Investment

5. Bathroom Renovation - 57% return on investment

33% of REALTORS® suggested sellers complete this project before resale

4% of REALTORS® said that this specific update helped close the sale

4. Kitchen Upgrade - 52% return on investment

40% of REALTORS® suggested sellers complete this project before resale

20% of REALTORS® said that this specific update helped close the sale

3. New Owner's Suite - 50% return on investment

3% of REALTORS® suggested sellers complete this project before resale

<1% REALTORS® said that this specific update helped close the sale

2. Adding a Bathroom - 50% return on investment

5% of REALTORS® suggested sellers complete this project before resale

1% of REALTORS® said that this specific update helped close the sale

1. Closet Renovation - 40% return on investment

4% of REALTORS® suggested sellers complete this project before resale

No REALTORS® said that this specific update helped close the sale

A little suprising isn't it? According to the survey, larger projects like a kitchen or bathroom remodel or addition show a relatively low return on investment. You certainly don't have to do everything in the name of resale value. Let's face it, a new kitchen or bathroom is much more enjoyable than fresh insulation. Plus, if you look a little closer you'll notice the kitchen upgrade went a long way to help close a sale (much higher than the single digit percentages of any other project). However, this study is worth keeping in mind if you are thinking of selling in the next year or two.

A word of caution, these are national statistics. Markets can vary widely by region so for more specific advice, consult with a local real estate expert to get the best information for your specific area.

