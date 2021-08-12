Rising star Edalo will appear in Charleston for a special gig on October 5

Rising star Edalo @edalomusic

Buffalo-born musician with South Carolina roots Edalo will be the headline act at The Tin Roof in Charleston, October 5.

With live music on the rise again, Edalo’s excited to do his part by playing a live-set show at The Tin Roof; he's announced an East Coast Tour for Fall and will headline in 10 cities across America’s East Coast.

Edalo is a rising star & you'll be able to see him in Charleston, Oct 5 @edalomusic

Edalo is on the rise, after hitting one-million streams on Spotify. He's setting out on a solo-tour to celebrate his huge success, as well as prepare for his upcoming releases.



“I’m excited to play a headlining tour across America, and all by myself no less! I’ve always

wanted to play a headlining tour in Charleston and now here I am” says Edalo.

Edalo recently hit 1 million streams on Spotify @edalomusic





Throughout a full year without live music, Edalo continued to release singles “Feelin’ Alright”,

“Howling At The Moon”, “Nobody Like You” ft. Abbi Scott and “Break Free” w/ Salvo.

Here's Edalo's full list of dates:

Edalo's tour dates @Edalomusic

About Edalo:

In 2012, Angelo Edalo Marinelli teamed up with Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls to write the track “Mariposa,” recorded at GCR Audio, by sound engineers Jay Zubricky and Justin Rose.

A self-taught musician and composer, he relocated to Los Angeles in late 2013 to write and produce a Ray Charles tribute album with Charles’ grandson, the artist Robert Robinson, known as RobTwyce. “You,” the project’s single, was released by All Access Music Group in 2015.

Later that year, Edalo released his first full-length album, Faith, which was included in iTunes’ “Top Instrumental Music in US” list. Described by The Buffalo News as “a blissful place where worries vanish and happiness abounds,” Marinelli’s music has a relaxed energy, yet his work ethic is evidenced by his partnerships, working alongside many influential musicians.

Edalo @edalomusic

His sophomore work is California Rush, a project two years in the making and released July 7th 2017 by independent label Castle Music Group, artist development partner of Sensu Music. California Rush is mastered by Gentry Studer.

Where Faith was focused on instrumental melodic sounds that capture a listener’s heart and soul, California Rush takes a slightly new direction using the same melodic sounds, but combining live lead guitar, saxophone, and electronic dance elements.

Edalo’s growth and prowess as a producer combines vocals, guitar, saxophone, jam band elements, and electronic dance elements to present Marinelli’s fresh take on Livetronica.

Don't miss out on his Charleston gig, October 5!

