Charleston, SC

Rising star Edalo will appear in Charleston for a special gig on October 5

Libby-Jane Charleston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgzJV_0bP3lgJg00
Rising star Edalo@edalomusic

Buffalo-born musician with South Carolina roots Edalo will be the headline act at The Tin Roof in Charleston, October 5.

With live music on the rise again, Edalo’s excited to do his part by playing a live-set show at The Tin Roof; he's announced an East Coast Tour for Fall and will headline in 10 cities across America’s East Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSIY8_0bP3lgJg00
Edalo is a rising star & you'll be able to see him in Charleston, Oct 5@edalomusic

Edalo is on the rise, after hitting one-million streams on Spotify. He's setting out on a solo-tour to celebrate his huge success, as well as prepare for his upcoming releases.

“I’m excited to play a headlining tour across America, and all by myself no less! I’ve always
wanted to play a headlining tour in Charleston and now here I am” says Edalo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44sEH8_0bP3lgJg00
Edalo recently hit 1 million streams on Spotify@edalomusic



Throughout a full year without live music, Edalo continued to release singles “Feelin’ Alright”,
“Howling At The Moon”, “Nobody Like You” ft. Abbi Scott and “Break Free” w/ Salvo.

Here's Edalo's full list of dates:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESmeP_0bP3lgJg00
Edalo's tour dates@Edalomusic

About Edalo:

In 2012, Angelo Edalo Marinelli teamed up with Robby Takac of The Goo Goo Dolls to write the track “Mariposa,” recorded at GCR Audio, by sound engineers Jay Zubricky and Justin Rose.

A self-taught musician and composer, he relocated to Los Angeles in late 2013 to write and produce a Ray Charles tribute album with Charles’ grandson, the artist Robert Robinson, known as RobTwyce. “You,” the project’s single, was released by All Access Music Group in 2015.

Later that year, Edalo released his first full-length album, Faith, which was included in iTunes’ “Top Instrumental Music in US” list. Described by The Buffalo News as “a blissful place where worries vanish and happiness abounds,” Marinelli’s music has a relaxed energy, yet his work ethic is evidenced by his partnerships, working alongside many influential musicians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHmuX_0bP3lgJg00
Edalo@edalomusic

His sophomore work is California Rush, a project two years in the making and released July 7th 2017 by independent label Castle Music Group, artist development partner of Sensu Music. California Rush is mastered by Gentry Studer.

Where Faith was focused on instrumental melodic sounds that capture a listener’s heart and soul, California Rush takes a slightly new direction using the same melodic sounds, but combining live lead guitar, saxophone, and electronic dance elements.

Edalo’s growth and prowess as a producer combines vocals, guitar, saxophone, jam band elements, and electronic dance elements to present Marinelli’s fresh take on Livetronica.

Don't miss out on his Charleston gig, October 5!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_862b531e2faee50117fe24fc04fbd680.blob

I'm a journalist and author writing across a wide range of topics, including tech, travel, history, business/startups, relationships, beauty & fashion, British royal history, & local stories concerning Charleston, S.C (where I have a long family history on my father's side: hence my surname! ) Former HuffPost Assoc Ed, ABC TV, ATV Beijing correspondent and many more. Author of "Fatal Females." Mother of three boys: I will love them until the Statue of Liberty sits down.

8835 followers
Loading

More from Libby-Jane Charleston

Mad King George III: was he really insane or was he suffering from an undiagnosed disease?

For centuries the rumor of the “mad King” has haunted the history books and finally the answer surrounding his sanity has been revealed. "King George III in coronation robes" painting by Allan Ramsay.Source:supplied.Read full story
42 comments
North Charleston, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

Foundation in memory of North Charleston teen victim of mass shooting. North Charleston residents gathered Saturday afternoon to remember the life of 14-year-old Ronjanae Smith, who died in a mass shooting at an unauthorized concert in the city in May.Read full story
Charleston, SC

Charleston author releases culinary memoir: Sobremesa: A Memoir of Food & Love in 13 Courses

Sobremesa: A Memoir of Food & Love in Thirteen Courses.Josephine Caminos Oria. Charleston career woman turned entrepreneur Josephine Caminos Oría cooks up a magical Argentine-American kitchen table in her latest book Sobremesa: A Memoir of Food & Love in 13 Courses. The book features Josephine's favorite recipes alongside some of her most memorable tableside conversations – or sobremesas – that have so richly defined her life.Read full story
Charleston County, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

Face coverings will be required in all Charleston County buildingsUnsplash. Masks required in all Charleston County government buildings from Monday. Charleston County will require masks to be worn in public areas of its government buildings for all residents and employees starting Monday.Read full story
Georgetown County, SC

Georgetown to tackle flooding concerns

A master plan is underway to address concerning flooding problems in Georgetown County; the Georgetown County Stormwater Division is seeking public opinion to help identify areas of particular concern.Read full story
Goose Creek, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

Nuke, named after the Navy nuclear school, is in training to be the Goose Creek Police Department’s newest K-9 officer.Goose Creek Police. Goose Creek Police have a new K-9 officer in training.Read full story
Charleston, SC

West Ashley residents call for urgent help with flooding

Flooding on Douglas Ave, West Ashley, is now such a big problem, entire street fill with water - often up to a home's first steps, and it's causing dangerous situations. According to resident Brian Medina who spoke to ABC 4 News, his 80 year old neighbor recently had a near miss.Read full story
Charleston, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

This model shows what a rapid transit stop might look like on Remount RoadLive5 News. A new project aimed at bringing bus rapid transit to the Lowcountry is now much closer to completion.Read full story
Charleston, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

Berkeley County does slightly better than the state average with a wage gap of $3.68, but still below the average wage needed to live comfor@Live5 News. While housing is, for most people, the most expensive monthly bill anyone has to deal with, new data published in the 2020 South Carolina State of Homelessness Report shows the average wage needed to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment is $17.30 per hour, working full-time.Read full story
Charleston, SC

SC Gov Henry McMaster signs law that requires suicide prevention on all student IDs

There's an important new suicide prevention lawUnsplash/Matese Fields. With a matter of weeks before the start of another year of learning during the Covid-19 pandemic, Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a new important bill he hopes will destigmatize mental health issues.Read full story
Columbine, CO

Retired Columbine principal calls for increase in students’ social-emotional support

Frank DeAngelis, the now-retired principal of Columbine High School in Colorado@Live 5 News. Frank DeAngelis, the retired principal of Columbine High School in Colorado where a deadly mass shooting took place in 1999, shared some of the lessons he’s learned with Berkeley County school officials.Read full story
Charleston, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

Charleston city plan raises issues for Cainhoy growth. The City of Charleston’s special comprehensive plan is getting closer to being approved after passing through the first reading during this week's council meeting.Read full story
North Charleston, SC

North Charleston police audit finds racial disparities

A preliminary report is giving the public a closer look at racial disparities in the North Charleston Police Department’s practices. CNA, the third-party organization hired to conduct the Racial Bias Audit of the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), released preliminary findings of the investigation Monday, giving the public a chance to provide input.Read full story
Charleston, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

The Speak Out Loud project will help young people with mental health issues.@Andrew Neel/Unsplash. Here's some of the headline news you might need to know today!. Charleston organization helps young people struggling with mental health issues.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy