The Charleston Files: news wrap

Foundation in memory of North Charleston teen victim of mass shooting

North Charleston residents gathered Saturday afternoon to remember the life of 14-year-old Ronjanae Smith, who died in a mass shooting at an unauthorized concert in the city in May.

Shortly after Smith died in that shooting, her family members cut the ribbon on a foundation in her name dedicated to bringing about positive change and reducing gun violence in the area.

The foundation’s headquarters at 2025 Reynolds Avenue will serve as a community gathering place where young people can go to get advice and resources for school and jobs rather than feeling alone and turning to violence.

Smith’s father Ronald said it’s all about building a community to support the next generation so more families don’t have to go through what he did. He wanted to move quickly to get it up and running since gun violence continues to plague the community.

Lucile MacLennan was awarded the Order of the Palmetto @Live5 News

A Charleston woman has celebrated turning 101 years old with a presentation with South Carolina’s highest civilian honor.

Lucile MacLennan was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in front of friends and family on the front lawn of her Charleston home.

What does it take to get to 101 years old? For MacLennan, it’s a two-fold secret.

“It’s God and gardening and that’s the secret of my happy life,” MacLennan said.

State Senator Chip Campsen, who presented the award on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster, called MacLennan one of the wisest and insightful people he has ever known.

“You truly are one of the wisest and most understanding and insightful people I’ve ever known and you have just lived the life of seeking truth and seeking knowledge, not just in the political and theological realm but in the realm of nature and you have impacted the lives of many people in a positive way,” Campsen said.

Charity gives away 200 air conditioners

Seniors and those with underlying health issues have been given more than 200 air conditioners and dozens of fans in the Lowcountry Saturday as part of Project Cool Breeze.

According to leaders with Project Cool Breeze, this is the third giveaway they’ve had so far this year, but they plan to have more in the future.

It’s all a part of an effort to help eligible folks stay cool in this intense summer heat.

“It is hot, but all of us that are here want to be a blessing to other people,” Project Cool Breeze Event Coordinator Tylaunda Corbin said. “We know how it is being in this Charleston heat, even for us just a few hours while we’re here. So we can imagine what it’s like for those who don’t have A/C’s in their home.”

Back to school bbq in the Lowcountry

Kids got to enjoy music, food, games and more, including visits from the North Charleston Police Department and Fire Department. @Live 5 New

Several Charleston-based groups have supported North Charleston students by partnering with Meeting Street Elementary for their back to school barbecue.

According to the school’s website, Meeting Street Elementary at Burns is a free, public school for families living in the Dorchester Waylyn attendance zone. It is a special partnership between the Charleston County School District and Meeting Street Schools.

Charleston RISE, an organization focused higher quality public education, and the Charleston County Public Library passed out hundreds of books at the school’s Saturday event. They also kicked off a new partnership to encourage students to read more, as well as improve academic outcomes for these students.

Kids enjoyed music, food, games and more, including visits from the North Charleston Police Department and Fire Department.

All of the festivities are to celebrate the start of the school year and get families and students ready for class.

“Community and connecting to our community is crucial to us,” Meeting Street Elementary at Burns Principal Chad Weiden. “Our children need to know that we’re part of their community, part of the neighborhood and there’s no difference between their neighborhood and the school. They are one. We want to make sure the kids see that and see us in their neighborhood.”

According to officials with RISE, they plan to give away more than 12-hundred books throughout August.

