The Charleston Files: news wrap

Face coverings will be required in all Charleston County buildings Unsplash

Masks required in all Charleston County government buildings from Monday

Charleston County will require masks to be worn in public areas of its government buildings for all residents and employees starting Monday.

The county has been following guidance since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Charleston County.

According to spokesperson Kelsey Barlow, "The only way to stop the spread of this vicious disease is to get vaccinated. I strongly encourage all residents to get the vaccine,” Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said. “Not only are you protecting yourself from dying or getting sick, but you are also protecting your family members and other compromised individuals.”

Residents can pay taxes, apply for permits and find other service requests online.

In its latest guidance, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a face covering while inside public places.

“The only way to stop the spread of this vicious disease is to get vaccinated. I strongly encourage all residents to get the vaccine,” said Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor. “Not only are you protecting yourself from dying or getting sick, but you are also protecting your family members and other compromised individuals.”

The park will be created on the site in West Ashley that once housed several townhouses @Live5 News

New "Ecological Park" planned for West Ashley

The City of Charleston has unveiled plans to build an “ecological park” on land in West Ashley; the land was previously used for more than two dozen townhomes.

The park will have a number of features like wetlands and flood benches to store stormwater, and reduce flooding in the Church Creek basin, said Matthew Fountain, the city’s stormwater management director. In 2019, the city tore down 32 townhomes on the site after getting a $10 million grant from FEMA to buy the properties that flooded consistently.

“It’s about five acres of work… incorporating some horizontal transects where we have kind of higher areas and then lower wetland areas, and then transition space in between,” Fountain described.

Plans for the ecological park also call for opportunities for people to fish, walk and enjoy nature.

SNAP supplements to be extended for needy people @Unsplash

SC will extend emergency SNAP supplements

Just a couple of days before federally-funded emergency SNAP supplements for lower income elderly, young and at-risk South Carolinians were set to expire, the state has decided to extende them through the end of the year.

Since SC is no longer under a declared state of emergency, the supplements were set to expire on Sunday. South Carolinians who receive SNAP benefits, used for the purchase of household food, will continue receiving the monthly supplement through Dec. 31.

Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach wrote a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster on July 28 to request authorization for the extension, stating that approximately 295,000 households currently receive SNAP assistance in the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster wrote:

Our moral and ethical duty during the COVID-19 pandemic is to protect the lives of the most vulnerable South Carolinians – our elderly, young and at-risk population. Currently, the Department of Social Services is providing 610,000 vulnerable South Carolinians with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits for the purchase of household food.

Accordingly, I hereby direct the department to take all actions necessary to remain authorized by the federal government to receive emergency SNAP supplements until December 31, 2021 or until termination of the federal public health emergency, whichever occurs first. By taking this action, we are protecting vulnerable and at-risk South Carolinians, while avoiding disruption and confusion at grocery stores and markets across our State.

Charleston's Raven Saunders competing for gold in the Olympics

The city of Charleston is hosting a watch party for Saturday night's Olympic finals, where Charleston's Raven Saunders will be competing for the gold medal in women's shot put.

Saunders, a Burke High School alum, placed first in the qualifying throws.

This is her second time competing in the Olympics. Saunders earned her spot on Team USA this year with a record-setting throw.

Saunders' best throw of the day measured 19.22 meters (just over 63 feet, 0.6 inch), enough to lead her group. The top four from the group of more than a dozen moved on to the next round.

Saunders, whose nickname is "The Hulk," sported an eye-catching look Friday in homage to another famous comic book character, "The Joker" from "Batman."

Raven Saunders @Raven Saunders

Saunders wore a "Joker" themed face mask, a green and purple face shield, and dyed her hair green and purple too.

Charleston residents can cheer Saunders on at 8 p.m. Saturday night. The watch party will be held at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center at 265 Fishburne Street.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.