Charleston, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

Libby-Jane Charleston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v35rw_0bBHSGmo00
The plans are devised to please everyone who is interested in the carriage industry@Live5 News

Plans to change carriage laws in Charleston

Planned changes to the City of Charleston’s carriage horse laws are heading to city council after the city’s department of Livability and Tourism approved the plans.

On Wednesday, elected officials in the Tourism Commission presented their version of a new draft ordinance pertaining to horse carriage laws.

Charleston Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio says they had condensed the draft down from three versions to one, in hopes that they found a middle ground for everyone invested in the carriage horse industry.

“Historically, with the carriage industry and the carriage advocates, there’s quite a bit of animosity and a lot to debate and a lot of difference in opinions,” Riccio said earlier on Wednesday. “So we’ll have to wait and see at the commission meeting.” The Tourism Commission reviewed three different proposed ordinances; one from Charleston CARES, another from the Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates, and one drafted by the city.

Highway in Colleton County collapses due to floods

A major highway in Colleton County collapsed Wednesday morning following flooding in the area. Colleton County officials said heavy rains and flooding caused a washout in the are of the 2300 block of Hendersonville Highway which is south of Walterboro.

Two people had to be pulled from a car after it dropped into the massive collapse. A resident who lives near the collapse said the driver was trying to turn around when the road collapsed. They were not hurt in the incident.

Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation have blocked off both sides of the highway while they examine the damage.

According to DOT officials, due to the size of the washout, it’s going to take weeks to repair the road.

Teachers react to SC ban on mask mandates

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control is still working on its new guidelines for how schools can reopen safely in August without masks being required. A proviso of the state’s budget bans public classrooms from mandating masks if they want to keep their state funding. However, state health officials and others in the medical community are strongly encouraging individuals to stay covered.

“We encourage parents, teachers and school faculty to wear their masks so they can protect each other, particularly if they are unvaccinated,” that was the message from state Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell Wednesday.

Meanwhile, many educators are worried that the wrong message is being sent by legislators’ banning mask mandates. They are especially concerned as COVID-19 case numbers spike once again and the Delta variant and other mutations make the coronavirus more infectious and dangerous for the unvaccinated.

There’s a large age range of children in schools who are still not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile there are dozens of teacher openings across the Lowcountry; while it is just weeks away from the start of the new school year, a majority of students will be starting inside a physical classroom.

But the question remains, whether children have a permanent teacher for their first day. According to Live5 news, there are still dozens of openings across Lowcountry districts.

“It was definitely the toughest year teaching,” Berkeley County School District Special Education Teacher Kristen Ciurlik said. “I definitely can see why a lot of people left. I feel like it was the breaking point, the straw on the camel’s back.”

Latest figures show Colleton County had 12, Dorchester District 2 had 16, Dorchester District 4 had four, Berkeley County had 70 and Charleston County had 67.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haGxk_0bBHSGmo00
The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship & Teen competition is open to any young lady who lives in South Carolina and is i@Live5 News

Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston scholarship competitions seeks participants

Could you be the next Miss Summerville or Miss North Charleston? The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship Organization is searching for the next Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston and Miss North Charleston Teen. 2022 titleholders will be crowned August 28.

The new Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston titleholders will each receive a $500 scholarship. They will also represent their respective communities at the Miss South Carolina competition, to be held in Columbia in June 2022. The winner of Miss South Carolina will also be given a significant college scholarship and will advance to Miss America competition.

Miss Summerville Teen 2022 and Miss North Charleston Teen 2022 will receive a paid entry fee to the Miss South Carolina Teen competition. The Miss South Carolina Teen winner will represent the state at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Orlando.

The phases of competition include private interview, physical fitness, talent, on-stage question and evening gown. Miss candidates must be at least 18 and no older than 25 by December 31, 2022. Teen candidates must be 13 to 17 years of age by June 1, 2022 and a high school junior or below.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_862b531e2faee50117fe24fc04fbd680.blob

I'm a journalist and author writing across a wide range of topics, including tech, travel, history, business/startups, relationships, beauty & fashion, British royal history, & local stories concerning Charleston, S.C (where I have a long family history on my father's side: hence my surname! ) Former HuffPost Assoc Ed, ABC TV, ATV Beijing correspondent and many more. Author of "Fatal Females." Mother of three boys: I will love them until the Statue of Liberty sits down.

8833 followers
Loading

More from Libby-Jane Charleston

North Charleston, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

Foundation in memory of North Charleston teen victim of mass shooting. North Charleston residents gathered Saturday afternoon to remember the life of 14-year-old Ronjanae Smith, who died in a mass shooting at an unauthorized concert in the city in May.Read full story
Charleston, SC

Charleston author releases culinary memoir: Sobremesa: A Memoir of Food & Love in 13 Courses

Sobremesa: A Memoir of Food & Love in Thirteen Courses.Josephine Caminos Oria. Charleston career woman turned entrepreneur Josephine Caminos Oría cooks up a magical Argentine-American kitchen table in her latest book Sobremesa: A Memoir of Food & Love in 13 Courses. The book features Josephine's favorite recipes alongside some of her most memorable tableside conversations – or sobremesas – that have so richly defined her life.Read full story
Charleston County, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

Face coverings will be required in all Charleston County buildingsUnsplash. Masks required in all Charleston County government buildings from Monday. Charleston County will require masks to be worn in public areas of its government buildings for all residents and employees starting Monday.Read full story
Georgetown County, SC

Georgetown to tackle flooding concerns

A master plan is underway to address concerning flooding problems in Georgetown County; the Georgetown County Stormwater Division is seeking public opinion to help identify areas of particular concern.Read full story
Goose Creek, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

Nuke, named after the Navy nuclear school, is in training to be the Goose Creek Police Department’s newest K-9 officer.Goose Creek Police. Goose Creek Police have a new K-9 officer in training.Read full story
Charleston, SC

West Ashley residents call for urgent help with flooding

Flooding on Douglas Ave, West Ashley, is now such a big problem, entire street fill with water - often up to a home's first steps, and it's causing dangerous situations. According to resident Brian Medina who spoke to ABC 4 News, his 80 year old neighbor recently had a near miss.Read full story
Charleston, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

This model shows what a rapid transit stop might look like on Remount RoadLive5 News. A new project aimed at bringing bus rapid transit to the Lowcountry is now much closer to completion.Read full story
Charleston, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

Berkeley County does slightly better than the state average with a wage gap of $3.68, but still below the average wage needed to live comfor@Live5 News. While housing is, for most people, the most expensive monthly bill anyone has to deal with, new data published in the 2020 South Carolina State of Homelessness Report shows the average wage needed to afford a basic two-bedroom apartment is $17.30 per hour, working full-time.Read full story
Charleston, SC

SC Gov Henry McMaster signs law that requires suicide prevention on all student IDs

There's an important new suicide prevention lawUnsplash/Matese Fields. With a matter of weeks before the start of another year of learning during the Covid-19 pandemic, Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a new important bill he hopes will destigmatize mental health issues.Read full story
Columbine, CO

Retired Columbine principal calls for increase in students’ social-emotional support

Frank DeAngelis, the now-retired principal of Columbine High School in Colorado@Live 5 News. Frank DeAngelis, the retired principal of Columbine High School in Colorado where a deadly mass shooting took place in 1999, shared some of the lessons he’s learned with Berkeley County school officials.Read full story
Charleston, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

Charleston city plan raises issues for Cainhoy growth. The City of Charleston’s special comprehensive plan is getting closer to being approved after passing through the first reading during this week's council meeting.Read full story
North Charleston, SC

North Charleston police audit finds racial disparities

A preliminary report is giving the public a closer look at racial disparities in the North Charleston Police Department’s practices. CNA, the third-party organization hired to conduct the Racial Bias Audit of the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), released preliminary findings of the investigation Monday, giving the public a chance to provide input.Read full story
Charleston, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

The Speak Out Loud project will help young people with mental health issues.@Andrew Neel/Unsplash. Here's some of the headline news you might need to know today!. Charleston organization helps young people struggling with mental health issues.Read full story
Charleston, SC

Charleston Police Department aims to increase its mental health team

Charleston Police Dept hoping for a boost to mental health services@Live5 News. The Charleston Police Department is hopeful it will receive boost to its mental health team , by applying for a special grant allowing the hiring of an extra mental health clinician. That person would made a big difference for the mental health team by doing specilized field interventions.Read full story
Charleston, SC

The Charleston Files: news wrap

A family had a lucky escape from this house fireMount Pleasant fire dept. Family of six escapes house fire in Mount Pleasant. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department had a fire under control this morning; when they arrived at the scene, flames and smoke were coming from the home which had no working smoke alarms instaled.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy