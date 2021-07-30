The Charleston Files: news wrap

The plans are devised to please everyone who is interested in the carriage industry @Live5 News

Plans to change carriage laws in Charleston

Planned changes to the City of Charleston’s carriage horse laws are heading to city council after the city’s department of Livability and Tourism approved the plans.

On Wednesday, elected officials in the Tourism Commission presented their version of a new draft ordinance pertaining to horse carriage laws.

Charleston Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio says they had condensed the draft down from three versions to one, in hopes that they found a middle ground for everyone invested in the carriage horse industry.

“Historically, with the carriage industry and the carriage advocates, there’s quite a bit of animosity and a lot to debate and a lot of difference in opinions,” Riccio said earlier on Wednesday. “So we’ll have to wait and see at the commission meeting.” The Tourism Commission reviewed three different proposed ordinances; one from Charleston CARES, another from the Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates, and one drafted by the city.

Highway in Colleton County collapses due to floods

A major highway in Colleton County collapsed Wednesday morning following flooding in the area. Colleton County officials said heavy rains and flooding caused a washout in the are of the 2300 block of Hendersonville Highway which is south of Walterboro.

Two people had to be pulled from a car after it dropped into the massive collapse. A resident who lives near the collapse said the driver was trying to turn around when the road collapsed. They were not hurt in the incident.

Crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation have blocked off both sides of the highway while they examine the damage.

According to DOT officials, due to the size of the washout, it’s going to take weeks to repair the road.

Teachers react to SC ban on mask mandates

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control is still working on its new guidelines for how schools can reopen safely in August without masks being required. A proviso of the state’s budget bans public classrooms from mandating masks if they want to keep their state funding. However, state health officials and others in the medical community are strongly encouraging individuals to stay covered.

“We encourage parents, teachers and school faculty to wear their masks so they can protect each other, particularly if they are unvaccinated,” that was the message from state Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell Wednesday.

Meanwhile, many educators are worried that the wrong message is being sent by legislators’ banning mask mandates. They are especially concerned as COVID-19 case numbers spike once again and the Delta variant and other mutations make the coronavirus more infectious and dangerous for the unvaccinated.

There’s a large age range of children in schools who are still not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile there are dozens of teacher openings across the Lowcountry; while it is just weeks away from the start of the new school year, a majority of students will be starting inside a physical classroom.

But the question remains, whether children have a permanent teacher for their first day. According to Live5 news, there are still dozens of openings across Lowcountry districts.

“It was definitely the toughest year teaching,” Berkeley County School District Special Education Teacher Kristen Ciurlik said. “I definitely can see why a lot of people left. I feel like it was the breaking point, the straw on the camel’s back.”

Latest figures show Colleton County had 12, Dorchester District 2 had 16, Dorchester District 4 had four, Berkeley County had 70 and Charleston County had 67.

The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship & Teen competition is open to any young lady who lives in South Carolina

Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston scholarship competitions seeks participants

Could you be the next Miss Summerville or Miss North Charleston? The Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston Scholarship Organization is searching for the next Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston and Miss North Charleston Teen. 2022 titleholders will be crowned August 28.

The new Miss Summerville and Miss North Charleston titleholders will each receive a $500 scholarship. They will also represent their respective communities at the Miss South Carolina competition, to be held in Columbia in June 2022. The winner of Miss South Carolina will also be given a significant college scholarship and will advance to Miss America competition.

Miss Summerville Teen 2022 and Miss North Charleston Teen 2022 will receive a paid entry fee to the Miss South Carolina Teen competition. The Miss South Carolina Teen winner will represent the state at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Orlando.

The phases of competition include private interview, physical fitness, talent, on-stage question and evening gown. Miss candidates must be at least 18 and no older than 25 by December 31, 2022. Teen candidates must be 13 to 17 years of age by June 1, 2022 and a high school junior or below.

